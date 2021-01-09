© SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images



The man photographed sitting at California Senator and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during Wednesday's riots in the US Capitol has been arrested and charged with three federal counts, including theft of public property, federal officials said Friday.Federal officials said Richard Barnett of Arkansas was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock."The FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation," he said.It was not immediately clear whether Barnett has an attorney.This is a breaking story and will be updated.