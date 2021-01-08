"We were on the sidewalk first, up against some metal barricades and bleachers, waiting for President Trump to come speak at the Capitol at 1 PM. Ten minutes before, thousands of people were on the street chanting "F*** you Nancy" and "Stop the Steal" on a megaphone and people were getting upset because we had just found out that Vice President Mike Pence had gone back on a previous statement indicating he would question the certification of electors. As the crowd found out that they had been betrayed yet again by the GOP establishment, lied to by someone as cowardly as Mike Pence, people's anger was visible," said Charles. "They unrolled a massive banner of vampire Nancy Pelosi and it charged up the crowd."

This was an American crowd,"

They Were Hitting Old Men and Women

and they were the aggressors.