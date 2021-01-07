© CNN



President Trump posted a message to Democrats and RINO Republicans on Twitter Tuesday evening, urging them to pay attention to the "thousands of people pouring into D.C." to protest the "stolen" presidential election results up for certification by Congress on Wednesday. Trump singled out the Republican leaders in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY), Majority Whip John Thune (SD) and John Cornyn (TX), by name.Over 140 Republican Congressmen and over a dozen GOP senators have announced they will mount challenges to the vote on Wednesday.Trump later posted a warning to Antifa:Thousands of Trump supporters gathered earlier Tuesday for a rally at Freedom Plaza, located on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and the Capitol.Several rallies and marches in support of Congressional challenges to the certification of the votes by the Electoral College are being held in D.C. Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to address a rally on the Ellipse located between the White House and the Washington Monument.