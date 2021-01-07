Society's Child
As Lockdown 3.0 descends on Britain, the time for reason and argument is over. Only dissent will save us now
RT
Wed, 06 Jan 2021 12:48 UTC
Here we are again. After what was for many people a fraught and upsetting Christmas, and a revelry-free New Year, the UK is back in lockdown. It is slated to last until February, but without major dissent, the true end is not in sight.
Is Lockdown 3.0 'justified'? Is the NHS 'about to be overwhelmed'? Will the big bad new strain come and get me? If you are still asking these questions at this point you may be beyond reach. Plenty of better minds than mine have for ten months tirelessly and repeatedly made watertight arguments that lockdowns do incalculable harm and just about zero good. The situation in the NHS is not markedly different to just about every previous winter going back as long as you like — just Google it. And the 'new' strain is transparent propaganda. Sadly though, there is a problem with my arguments: they are based on nothing except reason and rationality.
Logic is clearly overrated
I refuse to once again become bogged down in discussions of cases, infection rates, ICU beds and the rest of the flotsam and jetsam of this debate. In constantly reacting to the government's latest claims, we forge the weapons of our own defeat. In any case, there is really only one statistic that matters when you are assessing the impact of a pandemic: overall excess deaths. That is, the number of people dying of ALL CAUSES compared with previous years.
As this latest briefing from Dr Malcolm Kendrick shows, there have not been significant overall excess deaths this winter in the UK. Nor has there been in any other country he assesses. In fact, nowhere in the world have I seen evidence of excess deaths outside of the range of what's happened before in bad influenza years, notwithstanding the first and much more serious Covid spike in spring.
Dr Kendrick has been one of the finest and sanest scientific voices of this debacle, and he has now devoted almost a year of his life to fighting the good fight through his brilliant research and writing. I do not know him personally, but I hope he will not take it the wrong way when I say that he has failed. All of his stellar work, although it has provided discursive ammunition and intellectual vindication to many of us, has not served to hold back the tide of authoritarianism sweeping the world.
The reason why he, and the rest of us trying to hold back the tide, have failed, is because we have not appealed enough to emotion. This fascinating exchange on the excellent Lockdown Sceptics website gets at the heart of the matter. Our doomed strategy was to appeal to logic, reason and rationality, while the establishment took the more effective approach of cynically targeting human emotion.
They cry, 'Don't kill granny', sums up why we have lost this battle. Our enemies' argument, having nothing to do with science or logic, can be boiled down to this simple emotional trigger. Wear a mask so you won't kill granny. Do as you're told so you won't kill granny. I still hear people of all ages citing that cliched slogan today. We have stuck to the rules, while our enemies have flouted them at every turn. They have demonstrated time and time again that they have not the slightest interest in having a proper, informed discussion about this issue, the biggest catastrophe of our time.
But enough is enough. It is time to draw a line in the sand and refuse to comply with their diktats any longer.
I want YOU for lockdown resistance
If you are still sitting on the fence about this, I don't blame you. Never before has my generation (I am in my mid 20s) been called upon to serve something larger than themselves. But if nothing else motivates you, just consider the next year of your life. The mainstream media won't address this, but exactly how long do you think it is going to take to vaccinate most of the population? The wildest optimists say that it will take most of this year, and that is if a state-of-the-art programme to vaccinate millions each week materialises presently. Do you honestly believe that there is a snowball's chance in hell of that happening?
And we have it from the horse's mouth that this 'new normal' is here to stay until most people are vaccinated. Do you believe that Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, SAGE and the rest mean it when they assure us of this? I do. These people have no intention of releasing you from under their thumb. The feeling titillates them far too much, and they are now fully in the throes of an ecstatic power trip.
All of this being the case, it is time for each individual freedom-loving person to have a quiet conversation with themselves, and to remember the words of one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin: "It is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority". Or those of the former US Senator J. William Fulbright, "In a democracy, dissent is an act of faith".
Ask yourself how much more of your remaining days on this earth you are willing to hand over to these authoritarians. Ask yourself where your personal line in the sand is, and what it would take for you to say 'no more'. And finally, ask yourself what you will be willing to do, what lengths you will be ready to go to, when the time for action comes. Because as sure as Boris Johnson tells porkies, it will come.
Comment: Boris proposes a 'gradual unwrapping' of restrictions. Which basically means for every step towards removing restrictions, two steps backwards will be taken because "cases' or whatever other reason they invent. RT reports:
At Wednesday's parliamentary debate Johnson said the nation's emergence from the "lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang, but a gradual unwrapping." He added the country would come out of the newly imposed lockdown, "carefully brick by brick until the nation was free from the current confinement."
After announcing the new legislation in the House of Commons today, MPs were told the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) law would be scheduled to run until the end of March. At risk of causing a major pushback, the PM added it was "not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then, but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence led move down through the tiers on a regional basis."
Different regions of the UK have imposed their own lockdown measures. England uses the tier system. It consists of five grades of lockdown severity. Tier one requires those with weakened immune systems to shield from the virus, whilst tier five involves every citizen and is a full national lockdown. After MPs argued for more information as to when the lockdown would end Johnson said parliament "should, and will inevitably" get a chance to debate the final end date for the lockdown before the end of March. He added that he hoped this would "be substantially before the end of March" and that the reopening of schools was a major "priority."
Johnson said the moment when the nation can move out of lockdown "may come after the February school's half-term." However, he added the country should "remain extremely cautious about the timetable ahead."
The comments caused Conservative MP Jeremy Wright to challenge the prime minister to be "more definitive" about the numbers of people that must be vaccinated before restrictions can be lifted. Johnson replied to this by stating there would be "substantial opportunities to relax rules around about February 15," but stressed this would only happen if high-risk people and priority groups had received the vaccination.
Reader Comments
A broken economy will destroy the ruling classes, because people do not support those who harm them.
Freedom will reassert when the right time is reached because over controlling limitations, that destroy lives and businesses, can not be survived and will be opposed.
Do not clap tonight as weather is dangerous, who ever suggested we should, like radio 4 last night, have revealed that they cannot think, and only care for their rubbish propaganda. They are a very selfish bunch.
Take care of friends, neighbours and families when needed.
Most will stay at home till the weather allows them out again.
I suggest by May the government lies will be fully exposed. Protest provides a pinch point by authorities, so do not. Make a difference in your own world, mobs ruin everything for everyone.
I gotta go.
Too much computer time.
thank you again,
and everybody
ned
Just to show how confusing things can be:
I realize when I drink a beer, as I do nowadays, I am 'idolizing' it, in a sense. To get full enjoyment. It is cheap beer, and no doubt has ingredients (corporate) that are bad for my body. And that bothers me. And I hate giving money to corporate accounts. But to really enjoy that beer, I idolize it a bit. It is nectar...and I forget other things....
The same thing applies when having sex. When I think on it, I am idolizing her, her body and aura that she gives out. That is how it becomes soooo good. Many times over! Of course, there is the reverse process, where she, in her way, is idolizing me. And that is kinda -uhhh- 'good', too.
I guess you can call it 'worship', if that sounds better. Just don't couple 'worship' with a bunch of greed or the failure to recognize other factors that come to light at a later moment in time.
Thanks everybody.
Be honest and true.
Life is difficult. Thank God it is not always difficult. There are sweet moments.
ned
The Tower of Babel will rise.
The Tower of Babel shall fall.
Only God can save us.
And that has always been so.
In the meantime, I shall live in a hut.
Yes, it does have running water.
Might that be my only mistake.
(A joke. I am not perfect. You can criticise me, it is okay.
But also an encouragement to all to live within their honest capabilities, to love one another and not fall prey to greed and other forms of idolatry....confusion may be even harder to avoid.)
ned,
out