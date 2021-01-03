A man who knew Nashville bomber Anthony Warner received mail from Warner on New Years day containing a letter of bizarre ramblings.
A packaged mailed to an acquaintance of Warner was postmarked Dec. 23. Warner mailed similar packages to other individuals as well, according to sources who spoke to News Channel 5 Nashville.
The package containing nine written pages and two Samsung thumb drives was turned over to the FBI.
"The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is," it continues.
The letter contained a plethora of conspiracy theory references, and other ramblings, including a doomsday prophecy that was supposed to have taken place in September of 2011, involving alien attacks.
"The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count," one section read.
The writings also reportedly included references to reptilian races that were supposed to be controlling the planet.
"They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human," Warner wrote in one section.
The letter was reportedly signed "Julio," the name of Warner's dog and a name Warner's acquaintance says he often used in emails, according to News Channel 5 Nashville.
Investigators say nothing in the writings indicates any motive or references his bombing on Christmas morning in Nashville.
Matthew Miller is a Contributor/Author in The Post Millennial
Comment: The New York Post reported: Further from Nashville5 News: