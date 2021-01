© Fox News



threatened to place her children under the care of Child Protective Services

Glamour salon owner Lindsey Graham says governor 'terrorized' her family to 'intimidate' her into closing.An Oregon salon owner who opened her business in defiance of the state's lockdown orders $100,000 lawsuit , which details the damages she sustained due to extended closures and exorbitant fines issued against her.Glamour Salon owner Lindsey Graham reopened her salon to "intimidate" her into closing her salon doors."As soon as I tried to open my doors against the governor's mandate back in May, she came at me with the full weight of the state," Graham told "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday."She terrorized myself, she terrorized my stylists, and she terrorized my family. She took every government agency she could, and she put her full weight into intimidating me into closing, including sending Child Protective Services to my home and threatening the removal of my children."Three days after publically opening her salon,They "opened a full-blown case against me which was completely bogus and unwarranted, and it didn't come until I shot back at them with a threat of the lawsuit," that they backed down, Graham said.Graham claims that BrownGraham also claimed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed her case, deeming her business a "hazardous facility" for her employees.Oregon instituted strict lockdown measures in March, trying to slow the spread with its "Stay Home, Save Lives" initiative.After nearly two months of lockdown, Oregon allowed limited reopening in May : Counties had to demonstrate a declining prevalence of COVID-19 as well as extensive contact tracing.Graham's attorney alleged that the government was trying to "make an example" of her. Brown's office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.