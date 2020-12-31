In fact, the ballot envelopes were so perfect and pristine that out of 15,118 randomly selected ballot envelopes examined by GBI investigators - only 2 signatures were flagged.
Via the Cobb County audit report:
Based on the results of the audit, the Cobb County Elections Department had a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures. The audit team was also able to confirm that the two ballots that should have initially been identified by Cobb County Elections Department staff as requiring a cure notification were actually cast by the voters to whom they were issued. No fraudulent absentee ballots were identified during the audit.
Independent monitors were barred from the audit.
No other election has seen such perfect signature matches.
Who actually believes that there is a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures in Cobb County?
Georgia has 460,000 absentee ballots still missing chain of custody documentation required by law - and surprise, surprise, most absentee ballots went to Joe Biden.
