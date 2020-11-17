© Trump and Counties Pennsylvania Fraud Unknown/AP/Alex Brandon/KJN

We caught their fraud! And in this post tonight — our first of many — We will reveal how they stole the battleground states!The fix is in. The current results of the Presidential election in Pennsylvania reported to the public are fraudulent because they are nearly statistically impossible.On election night President Trump totally ran away with the election in Pennsylvania. President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes! It was an insurmountable lead.The President was still ahead in Pennsylvania with 56% of the vote to Biden's 43% the next morning.What happened next was corrupt and criminal as the Democrats went about to steal Pennsylvania for Biden.They took a Trump landslide and they criminally flipped it to Joe Biden.The President won 2.7 million votes compared to Biden's 1.4 million votes. The President's votes were nearly twice as many as Joe Biden's!But what happened next was shocking. Pennsylvania began counting ballots by mail. There was no reporting on how many votes were outstanding at the end of election night. There was no reporting ever that we are aware of where the state announced how many votes were left to count after the election.They just kept counting.Of course, these were all mail-in ballots.mail-in votes came in during these three days. The Republicans were not allowed to observe the counting of these votes even though a court order was in place demanding that the state do so.This is an important issue with the Trump campaign in their complaints against the state as they try to undo the injustices in Pennsylvania.As the mail-in ballots were counted, the state began cutting into the President's 675,000 vote lead and eventually they gave the election to Biden. Biden won 2 million of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots.How could the President receive only one fifth of the mail in ballots after crushing Biden in in-person voting on Election Day? The answer is:And here's why.When we looked at these statistics and weBut with the basic exception of Philadelphia, the(See thein basic the chart below showing the percent of total election day votes won by President Trump.) Philadelphia is so large that it offsets these numbers and brings the President's results down to around 65% of the state's votes on Election Day.What happened with the mail in votes is almost statistically impossible (See thebelow). In almost every county throughout the state, the President was awarded a percent of votes 40% less than the percent the President won on election day (see thebelow).This pattern occurred in almost every county with the only noticeable exception of Philadelphia, where the President only earned 30% of the vote on Election Day.This NEVER happens in data sets. Below is the data by county (Note the counties are listed alphabetically - number 51 is Philadelphia):Again, the fact that the mail-in votes and Election Day votesWe obtained another example for comparison sake in Arkansas. In Arkansas the difference between percent of Election Day ballots won versus mail-in ballots varied widely between 2% and 40%, but the average was clearly closer to 25%.They got caught.We looked at other states that were not swing states and the lowest percent in mail-in ballots less than the President's Election Day votes was 40% but this occurred very rarely.We believe we are on to something here.It is clear that corrupt Democrats in Pennsylvania did all they could to steal the 2020 Presidential election for Joe Biden. There was no excitement for the Biden campaign and there still isn't. Republicans are convinced he cheated.Tonight we caught them.Bringing justice to Pennsylvania is a key step in addressing election fraud and addressing the massive Democrat fraud in the 2020 election process.(If you have any information related to this post that you would like to share, please contact the author of this report. Also, some additional information was provided based on comments already received.)