Trump speech election fraud
© Whitehouse.gov
President Donald Trump promised to protect a voting system that is "under siege" in a pre-recorded speech alleging election fraud released by the White House on Wednesday. In the unannounced speech that dropped on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon, Trump outlined claims of fraud declaring the election "rigged." The president said he is not opposed to conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.

"On top of everything else, we have a company that's very suspect," Trump said. "It's name is Dominion, with the turn of a dial or the change of a chip, you could press a button for Trump and the vote goes to Biden. What kind of a system is this? We have to go to paper, maybe it takes longer. But the only secure system is paper."

"This election is about great voter fraud, fraud that has never been seen like this before," Trump said in the speech. "It's about poll watchers who were not allowed to watch. So illegal. It's about ballots that poured in, and nobody but a few knew where they came from. They were counted, and they weren't for me. It's about big leads on election night, tremendous leads, leads where I was being congratulated for a decisive easy victory. All of a sudden, by morning or a couple of days later, those leads rapidly evaporated. It's about numbers of ballots that were sent that nobody know where they came from. It's about machinery that was defective, machinery that was stopped during certain parts of the evening, miraculously to open with more votes."


"It was about many other things, but above all, it was about fraud," the president continued. "This election was rigged. Everybody knows it. I don't mind if I lose an election, but I want to lose an election fair and square. What I don't want to do is have it stolen from the American people. That's what we're fighting for. We have no choice to be doing that. We already have the proof. We already have the evidence, and it's very clear. Many people in the media and even judges so far have refused to accept it. They know it's true. They know it's there."

"They know who won the election, but they refuse to say, 'You're right.' Our country needs somebody to say, 'You're right,'" Trump said.

"Ultimately, I am prepared to accept any accurate election result, and I hope that Joe Biden is as well," Trump added.