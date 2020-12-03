President Donald Trump promised to protect a voting system that is "under siege" in a pre-recorded speech alleging election fraud released by the White House on Wednesday. In the unannounced speech that dropped on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon, Trump outlined claims of fraud declaring the election "rigged." The president said he is not opposed to conceding to President-elect Joe Biden."This election is about great voter fraud, fraud that has never been seen like this before," Trump said in the speech. "It's about poll watchers who were not allowed to watch. So illegal. It's about ballots that poured in, and nobody but a few knew where they came from. They were counted, and they weren't for me. It's about big leads on election night, tremendous leads, leads where I was being congratulated for a decisive easy victory. All of a sudden, by morning or a couple of days later, those leads rapidly evaporated. It's about numbers of ballots that were sent that nobody know where they came from. It's about machinery that was defective, machinery that was stopped during certain parts of the evening, miraculously to open with more votes.""Ultimately, I am prepared to accept any accurate election result, and I hope that Joe Biden is as well," Trump added.