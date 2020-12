© Unknown

California has been mostly absent from the discussion of election law violation, but new information reveals thatThis means the ballots should not have been cast or counted, yet California certified its ballots, and thus illegally cast its electoral votes for Joe Biden.Let's be clear about something: Our nation's founders tried for years to work out their differences with England's King George. But George was a tyrant, and a war broke out that lasted eight years. After that war, our founders avoided creating a government that was ruled by a man — they decided to be governed by laws.Unfortunately,and by disregarding these laws, their election results must be nullified.In California state law, the election code is titled "Division 13. BALLOTS, SAMPLE BALLOTS, AND VOTER PAMPHLETS." In Article 1 of this code we find Election Code 13200 , which reads as follows:That's straightforward English. It's at the 9th-grade reading level, so assuming California's election officials can understand it, here it is one more time, with emphasis:When we read a little further, we findSince we're talking about the election of the President and Vice President, we'll look at the applicable subsection:And remember, according to Section 13200,And guess what? According to data collected by the American Independent Party in California,In the remaining five counties, ballots required additional wording that is outlined in California Election Code 12305 (c). Some of those county's ballots included the wording from section (b),If the United States is to be a country governed by laws, none of the ballots from California should have been cast nor counted. It's right there in California state code. Thus, all of California's ballots are invalid, they cannot be officially counted in the state's vote totals, andNaturally, some will say, "Oh, c'mon, it's a just a technicality."Yep, and in 2016, a man named Donald Clark committed a home invasion that resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man. But Clark's confession to the crime was later considered void because Clark "didn't fully understand his Miranda rights when he waived them and confessed." Thus, a killer was set free on a technicality In other words,The question remains: Are we a nation governed by laws, or aren't we?On Monday, Dec. 14 it ruled that roughly 200,000 votes were cast in violation of state law and cannot be counted. That ruling now casts doubt on the validity of Wisconsin's electoral votes.In Pennsylvania,The times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives,but Congress may at any time make or alter such regulations, except as to the place of choosing Senators.(Emphasis added.)In simpler terms, the U.S. Constitution says the elected legislators of each state are to determine when, where, and how citizens will vote.Refusing to take no for an answer, Wolf ran to the left-leaning Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which rubber-stamped his proposal.Either we're a nation of laws or we're not. If states in our union are to be governed by laws and not lawless tyrants,To review:And in Pennsylvania:Citizens are bringing forth evidence under penalty of perjury that election law violations occurred, yet this evidence is being shrugged off. America is supposed to be a nation of laws, butAnd because As reported in The Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 15,Their silence would be a gross dereliction of duty.On Jan. 6, when the Electoral College votes are unsealed in our nation's capital, someone with integrity in the United States Congress needs to challenge California's 55 electoral votes as well as Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.And if that happens, Americans will need to decide once again if that's the kind of government they want.