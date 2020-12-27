It seems like an awful lot of pandering, but it's also a little confusing, given her background.
Yahoo News reports:
Kamala Harris celebrates Kwanzaa over Zoom, reveals favorite principleHere's the video:
"It's about not letting anyone write our future for us, but instead going out and writing it for ourselves," Kamala Harris said.
In honor of the first day of Kwanzaa, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shared a video to commemorate the holiday she attributed as one of her childhood memories.
In the video, she shared that her family plans on celebrating over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests limiting large gatherings and traveling during the holiday season.
"You know, my sister and I, we grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. Every year, our family and our extended family, we would gather around across multiple generations and we'd tell stories and light the candles," Harris said.
Comment: What a load of BS!
See also: