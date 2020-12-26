Before the Election: How We Got Here

"Every one of these states [and others as well] were targeted by Democrats. Every one of these states violated the United States Constitution, Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 [which empowers the state legislatures alone to make election law for each state]. Every one of them, because changes were made to their election systems not by the state legislature, but by other public officials.... That's 73 Electoral College votes. This is why Donald Trump won the election.... [I]f the federal Constitution had not been violated, yes, Donald Trump would be ... president of the United States today. Putting all fraud aside. All fraud aside. This is why you should be furious with the United States Supreme Court, that had as its duty, as its sworn responsibility ... to insist that the states comply with the federal Constitution under Article II, Section 1, Clause 2, and that any changes made outside that clause, by governors, secretaries of states, by courts, federal or state, by election boards or other bureaucrats, will be deemed unconstitutional. [The Supreme Court] had a case [in Pennsylvania] ... before a single vote was counted, they had a case [alleging unconstitutional changes to election laws] and they didn't take it up.... [The Democrats] made these changes, they plotted, they planned, they litigated, they pressured, they lobbied, and now we have, if he's sworn in, Joe Biden, who will be an illegitimate president of the United States in every meaning of that word, 'illegitimate.'"[9]

The Implausibility of Trump's Loss

In Pennsylvania, a mere 0.03% of the state's mail-in ballots were rejected in 2020 - a rate more than 30 times lower than the 2016 rejection rate of 1%.

In Georgia, the rejection rate in 2020 was 0.2%, more than 30 times lower than the 6.4% figure from 2016.

In Nevada, the 2020 rejection rate was approximately 0.75%, less than half the 1.6% rate from 2016.

In North Carolina, the 2020 rejection rate was 0.8%, less than one-third the 2.7% rate from 2016.

In Michigan, the 2020 rejection rate was 0.1%, about one-fifth the 0.5% rate from 2016.[27]

What Happened in Georgia

What Happened in Pennsylvania

What Happened in Michigan

What Happened in Wisconsin

"In Wisconsin, we just completed a recount.... Uniquely, we are able to examine actual envelopes that contain the ballots that are submitted by absentee voters. This allowed us to identify by person, by address, by ward. It's not conspiracy. The real names are in the record. And here's what we found. We found that there were incomplete and altered certificates. These are the certificates on the front of the envelopes that have to be exactly done correctly under our law. If not, those results may not be counted [in the election]. How many of those? More than 3,000 of those identified by person were nonetheless counted, even though they are clearly invalid under the law.



"A second category, initials of clerks are placed on all of those envelopes. Why? Because the clerk identifies it having been properly received and identification is provided. That's the check in advance of the election. What did we find? More than 2,000 of those ballots in Dane and Milwaukee County had no initials at all. But nonetheless, they got counted.



"We also have special laws in Wisconsin with regard to voting in advance. We do not allow advanced voting. We allow in-person and other voting as absentee. So, anything before election day is under our absentee rules. What did the city of Madison do? They created a system where people could arrive at a park, hand in their ballots in envelopes five weeks before the election. They also created boxes. No controls at all. Just boxes on corners that you could throw the ballot in. No attempt at all. And our statutes explicitly say there are only two ways to submit an absentee ballot. In person or delivery to the clerk's office. That's it. Nothing else is allowed. And yet have the city of Madison, we had ... 17,271 ballots in this category that we identify. There are tens of thousands more because they co-mingled the ballots afterwards so we couldn't identify each one that may have been properly cast.



"Then we have an interesting category called 'indefinitely confined.' These are people who [cannot vote in person because of their] age, physical illness or infirmity, or [disability]. So, they don't have to provide any identification. Among those claiming this status is one of the electors for Joe Biden, who said, 'I can't get to the polls.' We have poll workers who claimed it. We have people who went to protests, people who had weddings, people who had vacations, all claimed this status. 'I can't get to the polls.' So, they were able to vote without identification. There were 28,395 people we explicitly identified [in this category].



"Finally, there are other categories in which as much as 170,000 other ballots were submitted without any application. In fact, they considered the certification envelope the application, though a separate application is required by law. Three million people properly voted in the state of Wisconsin. More than 200,000 identified during this recount did not. But those votes got counted, and our statute says they should not have been."[70]

What Happened in Nevada

"On August 3rd, 2020 after a rushed special session, Nevada legislators made drastic changes to the state's election law by adopting a bill known as AB-4. The vulnerabilities of this statute were obvious. It provided for universal mail voting without sufficient safeguards to authenticate voters or ensure the fundamental requirement that only one ballot was sent to each legally qualified voter. This was aggravated by election officials' failure to clean known deficiencies in their voter rolls. Because of AB-4, the number of mail ballots rocketed from about 70,000 in 2016 to over 690,000 this year. The election was inevitably riddled with fraud, and our hotline never stopped ringing."[73]

What Happened in Multiple Battleground States

Rigged & Corrupted Voting Machines

Conclusion

"One of the reasons I was called [to represent the Trump campaign was] because virtually every major law firm in this country and in this city refused to represent the president. Not because of the lack of merit in his claims — we've certainly demonstrated that there's merit — but because of the cancel culture. Because of the environment that has been created by the left that has intimidated lawyers so that they can't be here. They're not here, from the giant law firms, precisely because they were ordered by their management committees and others that, 'You cannot take those cases. The reasons you cannot take those cases is because our clients, or the Democrat party, or the incoming administration will remember that and they will hold it against you.'"[91]

As Americans continue to watch the 2020 election controversy unfold, the very same publications that spent years lying about President Trump's "Russia collusion" are once again telling us what we are dutifully supposed to believe. The Los Angeles Times, for instance, assures us that Trump's "baseless" and "dangerous" claim "that the election was rigged to benefit Joe Biden" has been thoroughly "debunked."[1] The New York Times proclaims that "Trump's false election fraud claims" are founded upon nothing more than a "torrent of falsehoods."[2] Sneering at "how Trump drove the lie that the election was stolen," The Washington Post mocks Republicans who "are still pretending that there was election fraud."[3] And CNN.com warns that "Trump's obsession with overturning the election" has now begun to spiral "out of control."[4]But so much for what the comic books have to say. What follows is a compilation of vital facts that will demonstrate, to anyone interested in following the truth wherever it may lead, thatFifteen years ago, a landmark report by the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform, known informally as the Carter-Baker Commission, advised all U.S. states that in order to guarantee free and fair elections, they should: increase voter ID requirements; minimize the use of mail-in ballots, which "remain the largest source of potential voter fraud"; disallow ballot harvesting by third parties; purge voter rolls of all ineligible or fraudulent names; allow election observers to monitor ballot-counting processes without restraint or obstruction; ensure that voting machines are accurate in their tabulations; and"delay the release of any exit-poll data until the election has been decided." All of these recommendations were widely ignored in the elections of November 2020.[5]During the months leading up to this year's presidential race, the Biden campaign assembled a team of some 600 lawyers and more than 10,000 volunteers to "[go] into every single state" in order to "call out local rules that don't adequately ensure access to vote."[6]. For example, they sought to: (a) extend the statutory deadlines by which mail-in ballots could be submitted, postmarked, or received by election authorities; (b) permit people to vote earlier than ever before, in some cases as many as 50 days prior to Election Day; (c) eliminate signature, signature-verification, and witness requirements for mail-in ballots; (d) void state laws that disallowed ballot harvesting by third parties; (e) terminate photo-ID requirements for in-person voting; (f) introduce provisions that would allow for the "curing" of mail-in ballots that contained errors or omissions; and (g) require state election officials to send unsolicited mail-in ballots to every person listed as a registered voter, even though such lists have long been notoriously inaccurate.[8]Though the Democrats did not get everything that they wanted, they got most of it. Broadcaster and bestselling author Mark Levin, citing the cases of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona -- and their combined 73 Electoral College votes - explains what happened:While President Trump was granting interviews on a daily basis to friendly and hostile media outlets alike, and was holding campaign rallies that drew tens of thousands of passionate supporters, Joe Biden, for the most part, remained locked away inside his basement, rarely even agreeing to give brief video interviews. On the few occasions when Biden did take part in interviews, he was typically disoriented, incoherent, and seemingly exhausted. And when he held "rallies," they were invariably awkward, uninspired events mired in pessimistic rhetoric and attended only by tiny handfuls of people.[10].[11]Late on Election Night - November 3, 2020 -- President Trump led Biden by approximately 100,000 votes in Wisconsin, 300,000 votes in Michigan, 300,000 votes in Georgia, and 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania. Then, suddenly, all four of these states suspended their vote counts, almost simultaneously. By the early-morning hours of the following day, Wisconsin had flipped in Biden's favor, followed by Michigan soon thereafter. A few days later, Georgia and Pennsylvania followed suit as well.[12]President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent seeking re-election, and he increased his 2016 vote total by 11 million -- the third largest rise ever achieved by an incumbent. By contrast, President Obama had comfortably won re-election in 2012 with 3.5 million fewer votes than he had received in 2008.[13]Biden in 2020 won only 17% of all counties nationwide, a record low.[14]According to exit polls, 95% of Republicans voted for Trump.[15]Trump also increased his share of the national Hispanic vote from 29% in 2016, to 35% in 2020.[16]Trump easily won Florida, Ohio and Iowa in 2020. Since 1852, the only presidential candidate to lose an election while winning these three states was Richard Nixon in 1960 - an outcome that was likely the result of election fraud by Democrats.[17]Biden's purported victory is due entirely to the fact that he seems to have overperformed specifically in the tiny handful of Democrat-run cities that provided him with narrow leads in each of the battleground states, and nowhere else. As The American Spectator puts it: "Biden [won] Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because of an apparent avalanche of black votes in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.."[18]The Washington Examiner notes how strange it is that Trump could have lost the election even though "Republicans won all 27 House races [that] the Cook Political Report rated as 'toss-ups' in its 2020 election analysis, in addition to picking up 7 of the 36 seats the outlet rated as 'likely Democrat' or 'lean Democrat.'"[19] Moreover,.[20] And in New Hampshire, Republicans seized control of both the state House and the state Senate, which had been firmly in Democrat hands.[21]In a December 6 interview with Mark Levin on Fox News, pollster and Democracy Institute founder Patrick Basham said that if Biden was indeed the winner of the presidential election, he had defied key "non-polling metrics" in a way that may be "not statistically impossible, but it's statistically implausible." Basham explained that there are "a dozen or more of these metrics ... [that] have a 100% accuracy rate in terms of predicting the winner of the presidential election," including "party registration trends, how the candidates did in their respective presidential primaries, the number of individual donations, [and] how much enthusiasm each candidate generated in the opinion poll."[22] Other notable variables are the candidates' social media followings, their broadcast and digital media ratings, the number of online searches that their names generate, the number of small donors they have, and the number of individuals who are betting on them to win.[23] "In 2016," said Basham, "[these metrics] all indicated strongly that Donald Trump would win against most of the public polling. That was again the case in 2020."[24]Noting also that "Donald Trump improved his national performance over 2016 by almost 20%," Basham stated: "No incumbent president has ever lost a reelection bid if he's increased his [total] votes."[25]Because so many ballots were cast in 2020 by people voting by mail for the first time, most experts, using historical patterns as a guide, predicted a higher-than-usual rate of ballots being rejected for flaws such as missing information, inaccurate information, or a failure to place ballots in secrecy envelopes.[26] But precisely the opposite occurred in the battleground states:Citing what occurred in Pennsylvania, an Epoch Times report provides a partial explanation for these low 2020 rejection rates: "Election officials in [Pennsylvania's] Democrat strongholds ... exceeded their authority in order to give voters preferential treatment that wasn't afforded to voters in Republican-leaning areas of the state. Specifically, election workers illegally 'pre-canvassed' mail-in ballots to determine whether they were missing a secrecy envelope or failed to include necessary information. When ballots were found to be flawed, voters were given an opportunity to correct, or 'cure,' their ballots to make sure they counted."[28]In Georgia, illegal ballots were cast by, or in the name of: more than 2,500 felons; 66,247 underage voters; 2,423 unregistered voters; 4,926 individuals who had failed to register prior to the state's voter-registration deadline; 395 individuals who voted in two states; 20,311 voters who had moved out of state and thus were no longer eligible to vote in Georgia; 40,279 people who had moved across county lines in Georgia without re-registering in their new county of residence; 30,000 to 40,000 people whose absentee ballots lacked a valid, verifiable signature; and at least 1,043 individuals whose voter registrations claimed postal facilities as their home address and disguised their box numbers as "apartment" numbers.[29] Almost all of the people in this latter category were absentee voters who cast their ballots early.[30]Nine individuals at various recount sites in Georgia issued sworn affidavits stating that they had seen large numbers of uncreased mail-in ballots - meaning that the ballots had not been folded and mailed in an envelope as required by law -- almost all cast for Biden. As longtime poll manager Susan Voyles wrote in her affidavit: "It was pristine. There was a difference in the texture of the paper ... There were no markings on the ballots to show where they had come from, or where they had been processed. I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot marking device. By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98% constituted votes for Joseph Biden."[31]At least 96,600 absentee ballots in Georgia were requested and counted but were never recorded as having been returned by the voter to county election boards.[32]In a major Fulton County, Georgia polling place, surveillance cameras captured perhaps the most graphic video evidence of election fraud ever recorded. At about 10:30 PM on Election Night, poll workers and election observers were told that because of a water-main break inside the building, they were to go home for the night and not return until 8:30 the following morning, at which time all vote-counting - which was purportedly being suspended for the overnight hours -- would resume. By approximately 10:50 pm, everyone had left the facility except four Democrat poll workers who stayed behind. As soon as everyone else had gone home, these four individuals promptly pulled four large, wheeled cases out from under a long table whose floor-length black tablecloth had theretofore concealed them. The cases were filled with approximately 6,000 ballots apiece, and the four remaining poll workers proceeded to count them until about 1:00 a.m. - with no Republican observers on hand. Moreover, it was later confirmed that there had not been any water-main break in the building; that was a phony excuse designed to create a pretext for removing non-Democrat poll workers.[33]A vote update in Georgia at 1:34 AM on November 4 added 136,155 votes for Biden and 29,115 votes for Trump.[34]According to Real Clear Investigations journalist Paul Sperry: "In the early hours of Nov. 5, a surge of some 20,000 mail-in votes suddenly appeared for Joe Biden, while approximately 1,000 votes for President Trump mysteriously disappeared from his own totals in the critical swing state [of Georgia]."[35][36]Some 165,412 of the mail-in and absentee ballots that were requested in the names of registered Republican voters in Pennsylvania, were never tabulated by vote-counters. Williams College mathematics professor Steven Miller, who specializes in analytic number theory and sabermetrics, analyzed the data and concluded, in a sworn affidavit, that: (a) the number of ballots "requested in the name of a registered Republican by someone other than that person" was "almost surely ... between 37,001 and 58,914," and (b) the number of "Republican ballots that the requester returned but were not counted" was "almost surely" between 38,910 and 56,483.[37]A sworn affidavit claims that election workers in Pennsylvania were instructed to assign ballots without names to random people across the state. Consequently, thousands of Pittsburgh residents who showed up to vote in person were told that, according to official records, they already had voted.[38]At least 1,400 early and absentee voters in Pennsylvania listed their home addresses as those of post offices, UPS facilities, and FedEx locations, disguising the box numbers as "Apartment," "Unit," "Suite," etc.[39]Further, there were more than 43,000 mail-in and absentee ballots marked as having been returned just two days after being sent out, which still represents an implausibly fast turnaround time. Plus, more than 9,000 mail-in and absentee ballots had no "sent" date listed at all.[40]A Republican poll observer from Pennsylvania's Delaware County, Greg Stenstrom, who is an expert in security fraud, told a Senate GOP Policy Committee hearing that 47 USB cards containing poll results had gone missing without explanation. He also said that he had witnessed at least two dozen instances where a warehouse supervisor uploaded USB card data to voting machines without being observed by a poll watcher.[41]Whistleblower Jesse Morgan, who worked as a truck driver for a subcontractor with the USPS, says that on October 21 he drove a truck filled with potentially upward of 288,000 ballots from Bethpage, New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, thereby illegally transporting ballots across state lines.[42]Affidavits by postal workers in three Pennsylvania cities have testified that various post offices illegally backdated ballots and ordered that Trump mail be placed in the "Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail" bin while emphasizing that Biden mail should be delivered on time.[43]Pennsylvania postal worker Richard Hopkins told James O'Keefe of Project Veritas that Erie County postmaster Robert Wisenbach had told postal employees to separate mail-in ballots that arrived after November 3 from other mail, and to backdate those ballots so that they would be counted in the election. Both the Washington Post and New York Times later published false stories claiming, incorrectly, that Hopkins had retracted his allegation.[44]In one particular vote spike in Pennsylvania during the wee morning hours of November 4, approximately 570,000 votes were added to Biden's total, while a mere 3,200 were added to Trump's total - a ratio of about 178-to-1.[45]According to one affidavit, a Michigan election supervisor violated existing state law by instructing election workers at in-person polling places not to request photo identification from voters.[46]Affidavits filed in Michigan claim that poll workers were instructed to ignore signature mismatches, backdate late-arriving ballots (to make it appear that they had arrived before the statutory deadline), and process ballots of questionable validity.[47]Poll challenger Andrew Sitto swore in an affidavit that boxes filled with tens of thousands of unsealed, unsecured ballots — all cast for Democrats — had arrived in vehicles with out-of-state license plates in Michigan's Wayne County at 4:30 AM on the morning after Election Day. "I specifically noticed that every ballot I observed was cast for Joe Biden," said Sitto. According to another sworn affidavit, the names on the ballots in these boxes did not appear on either the Qualified Voter File (QVF) or the supplemental lists of voters who had registered shortly before Election Day.[48]Sitto says that in the vote-counting room where he was stationed on Election Day, an election official at one point used a large sheet of cardboard to block the windows; that same official subsequently refused to let Sitto re-enter the room after he had left for a break.[49]Robert Cushman, a poll challenger in Detroit, said in a sworn affidavit: "I saw the computer operators at several counting boards manually adding," "to the QVF system," "the names and addresses of these thousands of ballots ... from unknown, unverified 'persons.'"[50]In 18 sworn affidavits in Michigan, the witnesses claimed that election officials had counted the ballots of people whose names were not in the voter file, and that those names were added into the system with the birth date of January 1, 1900.[51] One of these 18 affiants was Robert Cushman, who said in his testimony: "When I asked about this impossibility of each ballot having the same birthday occurring in 1900, I was told that was the instruction that came down from the Wayne County Clerk's office."[52].[53]In a federal lawsuit filed against Michigan on November 10, President Trump's re-election campaign presented 234 pages of sworn witness affidavits describing how, in violation of Michigan's election code, Republican poll challengers had been prevented in various ways from being able to properly observe the vote-counting process - particularly in Wayne, which is Michigan's most populous county. "Election officials would applaud, cheer, and yell whenever a Republican challenger was ejected from the counting area," the lawsuit stated.[54]Seven witnesses in Michigan said they had seen the same stacks of ballots being run through tabulation machines multiple times by Democrat poll workers (with no Republicans alongside them).[55]An affidavit filed by a postal worker in Traverse City, Michigan states that various post offices illegally backdated ballots and ordered that Trump mail be placed in the "Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail" bin while demanding that Biden mail should be delivered promptly.[56]Another postal employee in Traverse City contacted James O'Keefe of Project Veritas to describe, on video, how his supervisor, Johnathon Clarke, had required postal workers to illegally segregate and manually backdate ballots received after the statutory deadline of 8 PM on Election Day. The workers were then ordered to immediately send these doctored ballots to the P.O.'s main distribution center. When Mr. O'Keefe subsequently reached Clarke by phone to question him about the allegations, a startled Clarke refused to say a word and immediately hung up the call.[57]IT and cyber-security specialist Melissa Carone, who on November 3 and 4 worked as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems -- the company that provided the voting machines in 66 of Michigan's 83 counties in 2020[58] -- told a Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing:59]Carone also has noted that there were approximately 22 to 24 tabulating machines in the location where she was working, and that she observed election-related malpractice "thousands of times" while she was at the site.[60]The anti-election-fraud organization "Guard the Vote" examined 30,000 of the 172,000 mail-in and absentee ballots that were cast in the city of Detroit. Of those 30,000 ballots, 229 were cast in the names of dead people, while another 2,660 were cast by people claiming invalid home addresses such as those of vacant lots and burnt-down houses. In short, at least 2,889 (9.6%) of these 30,000 Detroit ballots should have been discarded. If this rate of ineligibility is representative of the city's 172,000 mail-in votes as a whole, more than 16,500 of those votes were likely invalid.[61]Patty McMurray, a Republican poll challenger in Detroit, claims that she saw large numbers of photocopied mail-in ballots submitted in the names of unregistered voters, all cast for Biden. "Not one of the ballots was a registered military voter, and," she testified. ". None of the voters are registered." Asserting that election workers had entered those names and addresses with phony birthdates that "would override the system and allow them to enter nonregistered voters," McMurray added: "Throughout the day, that's how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or the supplemental, updated poll book."[62]A vote update in Michigan at 3:50 AM on November 4 added 54,497 votes for Biden and 4,718 votes for Trump.[63]Another vote update in Michigan at 6:31 AM on November 4 added 141,258 votes for Biden and 5,968 votes for Trump.[64]A vote update in Wisconsin at 3:42 AM on November 4 added 143,379 votes for Biden and 25,163 votes for Trump.[65]At least 26,673 people used mail-in ballots to vote illegally in Wisconsin after they had moved out of the state.[66]Postal subcontractor Nathan Pease has testified that he was told by two separate postal workers, on two separate occasions, that the USPS in Wisconsin was preparing to backdate more than 100,000 late-arriving ballots on the morning of November 4, to make it look like they had arrived prior to the statutory deadline.[67]According to election data in Wisconsin, approximately 49,000 people voted for a Republican House candidate down ballot but purportedly chose not to vote for Trump at the top of the ticket.[68]State data show a voter-turnout rate in Wisconsin of 88%, an implausibly high number.[69]James Troupis, the lead attorney for the Trump campaign in Wisconsin, testified as follows to the U.S. Senate on December 16 vis-à-vis the many scores of thousands of illegally cast ballots that had been approved and counted in that state:In Nevada,. Moreover, ballots were cast in the names of approximately 20,000 individuals without a Nevada mailing address; 2,468 people who had moved to another state and thus were ineligible to vote in Nevada; 1,500 people who were dead; almost 4,000 non-citizens; and nearly 30,000 people who falsely listed non-residential, vacant, or non-existent addresses as their home addresses.[71]On December 16, Trump campaign attorney Jesse Banal testified to the U.S. Senate: "All in all, our experts identified 130,000 unique instances of voter fraud in Nevada. But the actual number is almost certainly higher. Our data scientists made these calculations not by estimations or statistical sampling, but by analyzing and comparing the list of actual voters with other lists, most of which are publicly available."[72]Also in his Senate testimony, Banal explained how this widespread fraud had initially come to pass in Nevada:Data scientist Dorothy Morgan reports that in the Third Congressional District of Nevada alone, there were 13,372 incomplete and fraudulent voter registrations submitted in 2020, as compared to a mere 68 in 2016. Many of these phony registrations listed casinos or temporary RV parks as the voters' "home or mailing addresses.".[74]In a study headed by Matt Braynard, the former data-and-strategy director for President Trump's 2016 election campaign, researchers made phone calls to many thousands of registered Republican voters in Pennsylvania who, according to state data, had received mail-in ballots for the 2020 election. Of the 1,706 voters whom the researchers were able to contact, nearly one-third said they had never actually requested a ballot. Among the remaining 1,137 voters who said that they had in fact requested a ballot, were 453 (42%) who both: (a) reported that they had mailed their ballots back, and (b) were unaware of the fact that those ballots were never recorded as "received" or "counted" by the state..[75]In other states, Braynard found that the percentage of Republicans who likewise had requested ballots that were never subsequently recorded as having been "received" or "counted" by the state were: 50% in Arizona, 44% in Georgia, nearly 33% in Michigan, and 20% in Wisconsin.[76]Braynard found 17,877 early or absentee ballots that were cast in Georgia in the names of people who had filed out-of-state move notices and thus were not eligible to vote in Georgia. The same was true of 7,426 ballots in Pennsylvania, 6,254 ballots in Wisconsin, 5,145 ballots in Nevada, 5,084 ballots in Arizona, and 1,688 ballots in Michigan.[77]Records show that in Pennsylvania, some 98,000 people voted only for Joe Biden and did not vote for anyone further down the ticket. The corresponding numbers in other key states were approximately: 80,000 to 90,000 in Georgia, 42,000 in Arizona, 63,000 in Wisconsin, and 69,000 to 115,000 in Michigan.[78]At least 19,997 people used mail-in ballots to vote illegally in Arizona after they had moved out of the state.[79]According to an analysis by the research group Just Facts, it is likely that 234,570 noncitizen votes benefited Biden across seven closely contested battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.[80] Previous research has found that 81% of noncitizens who vote, cast their ballots for Democrats.[81]Prior to the election, a Pew Research Center survey reported that in those states where a Senate seat was up for grabs in 2020, "overwhelming shares of voters" who planned to back either Trump or Biden said that they also would be "supporting the same-party candidate for Senate." Consistent with those survey results, in traditionally red and blue non-battleground states alike, the total number of votes garnered by Biden was only slightly higher than the number of votes received by the Democrat Senate candidates who were also on the ballot. Similarly, the total number of votes won by Trump was only a little bit higher than the number of votes received by the Republican Senate candidates who were also on the ballot.[82]But in the battleground states, inexplicably, the gap between Biden and the Democrat Senate candidates was far greater than the gap between Trump and the Republican Senate candidates. In Michigan, for example, Biden received 69,093 more votes than did Democrat Senate candidate Gary Peters, while Trump received only 7,131 more votes than Republican Senate candidate John James. And in Georgia, Biden received 95,801 more votes than did Democrat Senate candidate Jon Osoff, while Trump received only 818 more votes than Republican Senate candidate David Perdue..[83]According to witness and expert statements contained in a lawsuit released by former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell and her legal team: (a) agents of malicious actors such as China and Iran accessed the software used by the Dominion voting machines "in order to monitor and manipulate elections"; (b) an affiant who was part of a national security detail to former Venezuelan socialist dictator Hugo Chavez, said that the software used by Dominion was designed specifically to enable the Venezuelan government to rig elections without getting caught; (c) that allegation was corroborated by another witness who "was in an official position related to elections and witnessed manipulations of petitions to prevent a removal of President Chavez"; (d) another affiant who was the cousin of the former chief executive of Smartmatic, the company that developed the Dominion software, said that that executive was determined "to ensure the election for Chavez in the 2004 Referendum in Venezuela";[84]One particularly noteworthy affiant describes himself as a former "electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence" with "experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence" and "extensive experience as a white hat hacker used by some of the top election specialists in the world." After conducting extensive forensic reviews, this witness concluded that "the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020." He denounced Dominion for its "complete failure" to provide "basic cyber security."[85]A separate complaint in Georgia concurred that "by using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020."[86]Ben Turner, who heads Fraud Spotters, a consultancy specializing in detecting insurance fraud, conducted a county-by-county analysis of how the adoption of Dominion Voting Systems machines by those counties between the 2008 and 2020 presidential races may have affected election results in those places. After controlling for a host of key variables like race, population, immigration rate, and education, Turner found that in presidential races, the use of Dominion machines was associated with a 1.55 percentage point decrease in the Republican vote and a 1.55 percentage point increase in the Democratic vote.[87]Another longtime data analyst found that Biden in 2020 had performed above the prediction line in 78% of counties that used either Dominion or HART InterCivic voting machines, consistently receiving 5.6% more votes than expected. The analyst called this "a dramatic red flag."[88][90]Democrats and leftists have long maintained that occurrences of voter fraud and election fraud are so rare as to be nearly nonexistent, and that such occurrences should therefore not be used as pretexts for implementing allegedly unnecessary measures like voter ID requirements, signature-verification procedures, and voter-roll updates.Why, then, has one court after another refused to even listen to testimony regarding these many abominations? In some cases, of course, the courts are controlled by hardline leftists firmly committed to ignoring any evidence that might call Joe Biden's "victory" into question. But in many other cases, fear has played a major role. Noting, for instance, that "the court system has been deeply intimidated by the left," former judge James Troupis, representing the Trump campaign in Wisconsin, recently told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:In a similar vein, Mark Levin observes:[92]The great scholar Dennis Prager has written that "the rarest of all the positive human traits" is courage.[93] That observation seems particularly profound at this moment in time, as America stares directly into the abyss of a fanatical tyranny that has candidly and openly vowed to engulf it. Right now, not tomorrow, is the time for ordinary men and women to reach deep inside themselves, summon up a measure of courage that they may never have realized they possess, and do some extraordinary things. 