Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, the husband of the projected US Vice President Kamala Harris, along with three MSNBC analysts and one contributor are leaving their places of employment for roles in the Joe Biden administration.Emhoff will officially leave his law firm DLA Piper by January 20, inauguration day.a Biden campaign spokesperson said.It is currently unknown which administration role themight fill, butsince many Democrats previously criticized Donald Trump for allowing family members into his administration.Meanwhile,by the network, already being a Biden campaign member, having appeared on air both before and after revealing this fact.