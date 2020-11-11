EmhoffHarrisBidens JoeJillHunter
Douglas Emhoff, husband of VP nominee Kamala Harris (cntr)
Presidential nominee Joe Biden and arm of wife Jill Biden and lurker Hunter Biden
Self-announced winners of the 2020 Presidential Election
Wilmington, Delaware • November 7, 2020
Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, the husband of the projected US Vice President Kamala Harris, along with three MSNBC analysts and one contributor are leaving their places of employment for roles in the Joe Biden administration.

Emhoff will officially leave his law firm DLA Piper by January 20, inauguration day. "Mr Emhoff is working with the Biden/Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration," a Biden campaign spokesperson said.

It is currently unknown which administration role the first ever second gentleman might fill, but online commenters have called the move "problematic," and hypocritical, since many Democrats previously criticized Donald Trump for allowing family members into his administration.

Three MSNBC employees will be landing some already pre-planned positions. Barbara McQuade is joining Biden's legal agency review team, Richard Stengel will be heading to the agency for global media and Ezekiel Emanuel has joined Biden's coronavirus task force.

Meanwhile, MSNBC contributor historian Jon Meacham is being simply let go by the network, already being a Biden campaign member, having appeared on air both before and after revealing this fact.