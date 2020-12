© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Time magazine has named presumed president-elect Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris as "person of the year,"The selection seemed calculated more to twist the knife in President Trump than anything else - avowedly anti-Trump musician Bruce Springsteen was selected to deliver the news, and the addition of the "Guardians of the Year" category allowed Time to essentially hand out prizes to all of the short-listers except the president.Biden, who reassured his wealthy donors that "nothing would fundamentally change" if he was elected, has spent the last few weeks stuffing his cabinet with holdovers from the Obama administration. Just as Obama's own cabinet was picked and vetted by bankers from Citigroup, Biden's crew comes with the seal of approval of Big Business.Time has selected controversial figures in the past for its 'Person of the Year' - from mass murderers like Adolf Hitler and Henry Kissinger to virtue-signaling picks like Greta Thunberg or "the silence-breakers" (2017's pick encompassing the #MeToo movement).is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23