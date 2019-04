© Time Magazine

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

With the Mueller investigation wrapped up and interest in Russia's alleged misdeeds against the US threatening to wane among the masses, mainstream media has decided to widen the net and refocus Russia's "other" evil schemes.The Kremlin, we are told, has been "scouring the world in search of influence" in an attempt to fill "the void left by an inward-looking West." This is the point at which alarm bells start ringing for those with even a cursory grasp of US and Western foreign policy, who will be asking themselves, since when has the US - with its constant destructive and unwanted interference in the affairs of other nations - ever been "inward-looking"?On and on the story goes, detailing the activities of Russian mercenaries in Sudan (pro-tip: military mercenaries are only bad if they are Russian) and lamenting the Trump administration's "new Africa strategy" which cuts aid to African nations that are "tempted into deals with Russia or China." The great fear is that Russia is offering its allies in Africa "soft-power assistance with state building" that is "typically provided by NGOs and development agencies."The claim of "cosmetic" reforms on offer by Russia did spark a memory, though. Readers might recall a 2015 BuzzFeed investigation which revealed that, despite touting education reform as one of its major successes in war-torn Afghanistan, $1 billion allocated to build and staff schools actually enriched warlords and corrupt officials. The schools? Well, many of them were left empty and unused - but it wasn't a "cosmetic" reform; surely it was just an unfortunate oversight.Historian Paul Robinson has detailed the "staggering scale" of "waste and incompetence" that has characterized US aid and reform efforts in Afghanistan in particular (highlights include spending half a billion dollars on planes for the Afghan air force which were too dangerous to fly - and $150 million constructing luxury villas for staff at its economic development office).John Sopko, the man responsible for auditing the billions of dollars the US spends on aid and reform in Afghanistan, worried in 2015 that the US "can't honestly point to some actual, measurable accomplishments"from its trillion dollar efforts - but okay, let's pretend it's Russia that's the biggest offender when it comes to cosmetic reforms in developing nations.Next up, we learn that Russia wasn't always this disobedient. It "did not always advocate" for an end to the "order" defined by the West. In fact, quoting Vladimir Yakunin, "an old friend and colleague" of Putin's from their KGB days, Shuster tells us that Russia tried hard to fit in with the "globalized world" after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Russia "was naive" however, "to assume that the family of civilized nations would really integrate us."Integration was not to be.In its quest for global domination, the Kremlin has focused on wooing "elites" and "warlords"around the world, Shuster claims, with a stunning lack of self-awareness, given US proclivities for supporting questionable regimes run by tyrants to serve its geopolitical interests; US support for the brutal Saudi regime being one of the most infamous in the present day.The value Russia prizes above all others, we learn, is sovereignty, and the principle that "each regime has the right to rule its territory without fear of foreign interference."Ultimately, Shuster claims Russia has created "a ragtag empire of pariah autocracies and half-failed states" - but fUnfortunately, however, Shuster appears to have come down with an acute case of projectionitis. While he thinks his argument is 'how dare Russia lend its support to dubious players around the world?' - it is actually 'how dare Russia do anything we do - and think they can get away with it?'Shuster even has the audacity to quote Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration's current special envoy to Venezuela - the latest country to find itself in the US's regime change crosshairs. Russia, he says, is "completely unconcerned by the degree of repression" in Venezuela.Abrams, let us not forget, is the man who was convicted of lying to the US Congress, having used fake humanitarian aid shipments to smuggle weapons to the infamously brutal, US-backed Contras in Nicaragua in the 1980s - but sure, let's treat him like a respectable source and authority when it comes to moralizing about human rights and democracy.Sergey Radchenko, a Professor of International Relations at Cardiff University put it best when he criticized the "seriously over-the-top" and "alarmist" article on Twitter, taking issue with the framing of Russia's foreign policy as akin to "empire" building.