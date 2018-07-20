© TIME

Staring out from the front cover of this week's 'Time' magazine is a striking, unsettling picture of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump morphed into one. The hidden, yet unsubtle messaging behind the image is equally unsettling.Time describes the image as "meaning to represent this particular moment in US foreign policy, following the pair's recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland."How many other morphed images of world leaders has Time featured on its famed front page? None. There is no Trerkel, no Macrump not even a Tru Jong-Un. With these leaders there is no conspiracy to sell and no bandwagon on which to jump.The US is still wrestling with the reality of Trump as president and claims of election interference.RT can exclusively reveal that the two do, in fact, have extremely serious connections: they both currently find themselves as the leaders of the two biggest nuclear powers on Earth. That is an incontrovertible fact and, as Trump said in Helsinki, he decided to take a political risk by meeting Putin in an attempt to reduce tensions. In America's current political climate that is more than enough to get you an insidious Time magazine front page.The idea is not original. German news magazine 'Der Spiegel' did the identical thing last year by morphing the two men on its cover page. The aesthetic was less psycho warfare horror movie, and more Soviet schtick.Der Spiegel's headline was at least more transparent in what it was trying to say 'The double regent: how much Putin is in Trump?'Time's simple 'The Summit Crisis' is short and ambiguous enough that the reader has more time to let the hidden meaning of the image settle in.