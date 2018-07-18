gregg jarrett
Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll, John Brennan went way off the rails Monday, calling Trump's presser with Putin an impeachable offense.

Brennan claimed Trump's presser with Putin exceeded the threshold of "high crimes and misdemeanors" then said it was "nothing short of treasonous."

Brennan promptly got schooled by attorney Gregg Jarrett.

John Brennan tweeted: Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of "high crimes & misdemeanors." It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???

Fox News legal analyst, attorney Gregg Jarrett CRUSHED John Brennan shortly after he attacked President Trump's presser as "nothing short of treasonous."

Jarrett tweeted: Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson's excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17,


John Brennan was involved in this attempted coup which is why he's lashing out on his Twitter account.

In fact, Chairman Nunes is currently investigating whether John Brennan perjured himself in a public testimony about the dossier.

Investigative reporter, Paul Sperry summed it up perfectly, "In 1975, Putin was recruited into the KGB upon graduating from St. Petersburg State U. The next year, John Brennan voted for Communist Party candidate for president of US. Today, Brennan alleged the president was treasonous for meeting with the Russian president.Who's treasonous?"