President Trump dropped his demand that the EU stop Nordstream2 and Russia agreed to work with the US on various issues.
Here is the 48 minute YouTube Video of the Helsinki Summit.
Criticism Abounds
The Left and Right accuse Trump of "treasonous", "Impeachable" actions.
CBSNews highlights the criticisms
- Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona tweeted that the president's press conference was "shameful", adding that he never thought he'd see a day when the president "would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression."
- House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that there's "no question" Russia interfered in the U.S. elections, citing the findings of U.S. intelligence community and separate Congressional committee investigations.
- Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, called the meeting a "missed opportunity to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections."
- Former CIA Director John Brennan meanwhile took a much harsher route, tweeting that the president's performance in Helsinki was "nothing short of treasonous."
- Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, said in a statement that Mr. Trump's blame of the U.S. for the deterioration of relations with Russia was "bizarre and flat-out wrong."
- On the Democratic side, Sen. Bob Mendez of New Jersey called the meeting "disturbing, shameful, jaw-dropping and disgraceful." "I am running out of words to describe how despicable it is to see an American President capitulate to a dictator," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.
- Sen. Mark Warner, Vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the president's blame on the U.S. for Russian interference, a "complete disgrace."
- House minority leader Nancy Pelosi called it a "sad day for America." She added that Mr. Trump's "weakness in front of Putin was embarrassing, and proves that the Russians have something on the President, personally, financially or politically."
- Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, meanwhile said the president's refusal to acknlowledge that Putin had a role int he U.S. elections "should alarm us all." "The president's unwillingness to stand up to him and defend our nation is unacceptable and embarrassing," Nelson added.
Trump called the summit "deeply productive" adding that disagreements between the two countries are "well known" and were discussed at length in the leaders' private meeting.
"If we're going to solve many of the problems facing our world, then we're going to have to find ways to cooperate in pursuit of shared interests."
He claimed that the poor relationship with Russia has effectively "changed" as a result of the summit.
One Word
Wow!
One Sentence
Any political action that generates this much complete nonsense and hysteria from the Left and Right is worthy of immense praise.
I commend president Trump. Yes, I am serious.
Addendum
One person objected to "any". Fair enough. To be more accurate, here is a revised sentence: "Nearly every political action that generates this much complete nonsense and hysteria from the Left and Right is worthy of immense praise."
Is everybody happy now? I doubt it. But Rand Paul offers this amusing thought.
Ron Paul - Step in Right Direction
At least the Pauls can think. So can this person.
Mike "Mish" Shedlock