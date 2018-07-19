is live in:
Republican voters disagree with US media, don't think Trump betrayed country by meeting with Putin
RT
Wed, 18 Jul 2018 14:49 UTC
The Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted after the headline-grabbing summit, found that 71 percent of the president's Republican base thinks that Trump is doing a good job with his handling of Russia - compared to only 14 percent of Democrats.
"Trump still enjoys broad support among Republican voters despite criticism from party leaders" about the outcome of his meeting with Putin, according to Reuters.
The poll's results should not come as a surprise: candidate Trump ran on a platform that included re-engagement with Russia in an attempt to reverse years of souring relations, and it's likely that his base views the recently-concluded summit as a positive step towards fulfilling his campaign promise.
Additionally, Trump's performance at the Helsinki summit - characterized by pundits and media outlets as America's "darkest hour" and a modern-day "Pearl Harbor" - appears to have had no discernible effect on the president's approval rating, which Reuters/Ipsos put at 42 percent.
Trump's daily average approval rating has fluctuated between 40 and 44 percent so far in July.
The poll, which included 453 Republicans and 399 Democrats and has a credibility interval (a measure of precision) of four percentage points, seems to contradict some of the more sensational reports emerging from the American press in the days after the Helsinki summit.
For example, a creative piece of analysis written by New York magazine's Jonathan Chait claimed that Trump is "fighting the entire Republican Party to defend Putin."
Chait, as you might recall, is the trailblazing journalist who suggested that Donald Trump may have been groomed as a KGB asset - starting in 1987.
Of course, it's just a matter of time before someone suggests that 71 percent of Republicans are part of Soviet sleep cell sent to the United States to elect a president who dismantled the Iran nuclear deal, bombed Syria and shipped weapons to Ukraine.
Just look at us. Everything is backwards. Everything is upside-down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religion destroys spirituality.
those who say they are Jews but are not and are OF their father the devil. He was a lair and murderer from the beginning and HIS will (((THEY)))...
How is the news of a missing man "High Strangness"?
Moqui marbles. [Link] Note in the article how they've found similar concretions on Mars. The landscape on Champ Island looks a lot like a NASA...
The democrats will keep pushing her up to the podium until she strokes out and croaks on camera. These career politicians all need to retire. More...
Sandstone makes a terrible bearing material. And Eleanor is likely to have been a lot closer to the truth about where they came from.