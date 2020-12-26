Society's Child
Pharmaceutical factory heavily damaged after explosion and fire: 2 injured
Phillip Charlier
Taiwan English News
Sun, 20 Dec 2020 08:03 UTC
Taiwan English News
Sun, 20 Dec 2020 08:03 UTC
People as far as Tamsui District in New Taipei City reported hearing the massive blast shortly after noon. Immediately after the blast, thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the SCI Pharmtech factory.
Firefighters responding to the fire found two people injured. A 30-year-old foreign migrant worker suffered third-degree burns to 80%-90% of his body, and is described as being in a critical condition.
A 40-year-old man suffered a burn to one hand. Both men were sent to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment.
While the factory is located close to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, operations at the airport were not affected, according to reports in United Daily News and ET Today.
The Taoyuan City Fire Department dispatched 76 personnel, 28 fire appliances and 2 ambulances to the scene of the fire.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.
Liberty Times reported that the factory produces hydroxychloroquine APIs, and is the world's second largest HCQ raw material supplier.
Recent Comments
(Sigh!) Briand also noted that 50,000 to 70,000 deaths are seen both before and after COVID-19, indicating that this number of deaths was normal...
The prohibition of collective punishments is stated in the Hague Regulations and the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions.
How can we be the wealthiest nation with $30 TRILLION in debt? So if I take on an enormous amount of debt that I can never repay, that would make...
I find this very interesting. truenews.com 25-Dec-2020 THE MYSTERY MAN WHO CONNECTS FANG FANG, SWALWELL, FEINSTEIN, PELOSI, AND MARXIST RADICALS...
More on the landslide [Link] And here is home to GardenHands. You guys ok Tomatoes n Potatoes?[Link]
Comment: Is this just an unfortunate incident or somebody is aggressively trying to reduce the production of the cheap and well-known drug hydroxychloroquine?
Hydroxychloroquine is an affordable and effective drug against Covid-19, which means that there is no need for a dangerous vaccine that is aggressively promoted by Big-Pharma, mainstream media, and national governments of most countries.