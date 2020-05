In a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) presents a frequently updated table of studies that report results of treating COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ, Plaquenil®).There were 63 deaths, all but 11 in a single retrospective report from the Veterans Administration where the patients were severely ill.The antiviral properties of these drugs have been studied since 2003. Peer-reviewed studies published from January through April 20, 2020, provide clear and convincing evidence that HCQ may be beneficial in COVID-19, especially when used early, states AAPS.As the letter to Gov. Ducey notes, "Many nations, including Turkey and India, are protecting medical workers and contacts of infected persons prophylactically. According to worldometers.info , deaths per million persons from COVID-19 as of Apr 27 are 167 in the U.S., 33 in Turkey, and 0.6 in India."After Morocco and Algeria began using HCQ, a trend break and sharp reduction in their COVID-19 case fatality rate occurred.Vaccines and results of randomized double-blind controlled trials of new drugs are at best months away.The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has represented physicians of all specialties in all states since 1943. The AAPS motto is omnia pro aegroto, meaning everything for the patient.