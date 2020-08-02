© USA Today



I have no position on the effectiveness of any drug.Seven years ago, Dr. Fauci supported experimental medicines to fight a deadly novel coronavirus.Now Fauci is leading the charge to discredit and censor discussion about HCQ treating coronaviruses. Including that from the world's leading infectious disease expert.The President, his son and even Madonna have been censored by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for saying the same thing which Fauci's NIH said fifteen years ago. The Guardian uses the term "right wing" to cancel people, in exactly the same way which the term "Jew" was used to cancel people in the 1930s.This paper from the censored group of doctors provides prettyAnd another.So why is Fauci engaged in this cover up and censorship?