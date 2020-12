© Reuters/Leah Millis



"President Trump is, as ever, erratic and all over the place, but on this point, tonight, he's right. Six hundred dollars is a joke. They should send $2,000 checks to the American people right now because people are hurting. And David Perdue ... who opposed even the first single round of $1,200 checks ... has obstructed direct relief for the last eight months, and now decided he wanted to cut it down to $600 when people can barely feed their families through no fault of their own. Congress should pass $2,000 checks."

"As I've said from the start, the Senate should have acted on this months ago and support for Georgians should have been far greater. Donald Trump is right, Congress should swiftly increase to $2,000. Once and for all Senator Loeffler should do what's best for Georgia instead of focusing on what she can do for herself."

"Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn't their fault, it was China's fault. Not their fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package."

David Catron is a recovering health care consultant and frequent contributor to The American Spectator. You can follow him on Twitter at @Catronicus.

President Trump has been deeply dissatisfied by the reluctance of the Republican establishment to support his challenges to November's election results that he and millions of voters attribute to vote fraud.The president had his revenge Tuesday night when he denounced the coronavirus stimulus bill that McConnell had finally finished Monday evening and hailed as a "historic rescue package to help American families through this pandemic."which includes $600 for individuals and contains all manner of special interest funding unrelated to COVID-19, theThe McConnell bill was cobbled together largely because of the January 5 Georgia runoff for two Senate seats that protect the GOP majority. Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have been selling themselves as alternatives to the GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, whom they accuse of being too abstemious to provide much needed assistance to Georgians hurt by the pandemic.Ossoff put it as follows Warnock issued this statement The GOP has been attempting to get the Democrats off the dime on a coronavirus bill since last summer, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to budge.. The Democrats refused to even consider the legislation unless it included all the left-wing goodies in their "Heroes Act" wish list. The Democrats alsoBy that time, of course, it was all about the November election.Once the general election was over, however, the Democrats realized that the comprehensive "blue wave" they expected failed to materialize. In fact, with the exception of their apparent victory in the presidential contest,This is, of course, why the Georgia runoffs are so important and why McConnell's failure to support President Trump's election challenges, no matter what, constituted one of the majority leader's rare tactical blunders. He should have knownMcConnell is one of those Beltway insiders who views President Trump as an anomaly.. But business as usual is history.He may not live in the White House after January 20, but he represents a burgeoning force in American culture of which the ruling class is barely aware. And our Beltway masters forget that reality at their peril.