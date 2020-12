© Getty Images / John Moore



Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman

Joe Biden winning the election has done nothing to stop the violent talk from liberal celebrities. In fact, it actually appears to have made things worse as Donald Trump's loss has seemingly validated their wildest views.For four years, the sky has been falling for celebrities. While their lives have remained relatively unchanged based on who sits in the White House, that has not stopped a constant barrage of attacks against President Donald Trump, his supporters and anyone else who doubts Joe Biden and his horde of Democrat pals are the answer to all the world's problems.One would think Biden's victory on election day would have been a moment to tone down the rhetoric and rejoice the victory in their fantasy battle against a man they just can't stop accusing of being a misogynist, homophobe, white supremacist or worse. Even Biden has offered hollow calls for unification as Trump's days in the White House wind down.The violent rhetoric that became commonplace over the past four years, and somehow acceptable, when referring to conservatives has been injected with steroids since Biden's win - and it's likely to only get worse.Alec Baldwin, who staged a career comeback and made the mainstream media forget numerous personal controversies with his portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live, questioned what the president 'deserved for destroying the country' on Twitter over the weekend.His recommendations?Pepper spray, cuffs, a knee on his neck cutting off his oxygen or a "Rodney-King style" whaling.Anything goes when it comes to slamming conservatives these days. Liberals don't even need to abide by their own politically correct rules when they attack. They can be homophobic or xenophobic... doesn't matter.It doesn't even need to be Trump as a target. Singer Noah Cyrus recently made a racist comment about conservative author Candace Owens,, or a mainstream media that pounces anytime someone says anything that can be spun as racist or hateful in any way.Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who previously seemed to call for a blacklist of Trump supporters in Hollywood, also recently called for Trump to be raped and hoped he becomes the "most popular boyfriend in prison.""@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.Scared she may lose her liberal bona fides, she followed up with an explanation of this potential rape scenario and proved exactly why she's an actress and not a writer."Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE. Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people.," she wrote Note these attacks almost never carry with them any facts or real points. They are based on wild emotions, not rooted in any sort of reality. Ask Messing what "violence" against the US she's referring to and she'll likely make some vague connections between police brutality and Trump, or use the go-to argument that he acted too slow on the Covid-19 pandemic - despite a vaccine being rolled out to the public in an astonishingly short amount of time.That vaccine hasn't even calmed public voices on the left, though. If anything, it's just been another excuse to wish death on 'the enemy.'Star Trek actor and liberal activist George Takei openly wished Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) had an allergic reaction to the vaccine after he took it over the weekend... all because the senator has been critical of the effects of lockdown restrictions.Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who claims to be a comedian but seems more suited to be an MSNBC pundit, also slammed Vice President Mike Pence for taking the vaccine, saying he's only earned "a bottle of Clorox and a heat lamp."On and on it goes.If the current moment is any sign of what is to come, then the safe bet is that Biden's days in the White House will offer us more vicious attacks against anyone who dares to question the liberal narratives shoved down our throats by Hollywood's loudest and most obnoxious voices.