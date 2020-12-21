© Screenshot



YouTube has removed the opening statement frombefore the Senate Homeland Security hearing on election fraud.Binnall tweeted about the censorship on Saturday:"YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. [Senate], given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, 'our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.' Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother," lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote on Twitter.Another copy of the video was still live on another account.