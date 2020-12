42k people voted more than once

1.5k dead people voted

19k didn't live in NV

8k voted from a non-existent address

4k non-citizens voted

'Our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored' - Trump attorney Jesse BinellDuring the Senate hearing today about election integrity in the 2020 election, Trump lawyer Jesse Binnell dropped shocking facts about Nevada's fraud:Listen below as Jesse Binnell describes voter fraud in his opening statement before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:Jesse Binnell also tweeted out Nevada GOP's examples of fraud: It should be one person, one vote, but some people voted twice:The tip of the iceberg...