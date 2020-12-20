Society's Child
Pensioner who toured schools with world's largest Smurf toy collection exposed as sick child rapist
The Sun
Fri, 18 Dec 2020 15:00 UTC
Robin White, 65, travelled around schools displaying his collection of 11,500 Smurf dolls and memorabilia.
The twisted collector has now been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16.
The retired lorry driver, who has travelled the country showing off his collection in his van, was uncovered as a vile paedophile after the victim reported his crimes.
White, of Swadlincote, Derbys., denied six counts of rape, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and several charges of indecent assault on a child.
He was found guilty following a trial at Derby Crown Court and was jailed on Thursday.
White was also handed a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
An NSPCC spokesman said afterwards: "This case is yet another harrowing example of the effect child sexual abuse can have on victims.
"It can ruin childhoods and the effects can last long into adulthood.
"The courage of the woman who reported White's unforgivable actions cannot be understated.
"This sentence shows that no matter when the abuse happened, paedophiles like White can still face the justice they deserve and we would encourage anyone who has experienced abuse to speak up and seek support."
White, whose birth name is Michael, previously made headlines in 2017 claiming the Smurf collection was the largest on the planet.
White spent thousands of pounds on the dolls and memorabilia having scoured the country buying the little blue toys at car boot sales.
Speaking previously, he estimated spending around £2,000 on the toys and kept over 10,000 of them in his van.
The oldest toys date back to the first ones released in 1946, which were brown rather than blue, when the Smurfs were comic book characters.
His most valuable piece of memorabilia is a crystal key ring, which is estimated to be worth around £300.
Reader Comments
if there was corroboration of knowledge of said acts at the time, the person who could corroborate should be charged with depraved indifference for not stopping the acts at the time.
barring that, or that she monica lewinski'd some stained underwear, this has to be a BS story that was made up
about an easy target.
i cannot even fathom prosecuting on eyewitness testimony years and years old.
nor can i wrap my head around convicting someone over unverifiable claims.
i gotta look to see if i can find what the "evidence" was in the case.
Whatever happened to those lessons we supposedly learned back in kindergarten? You know:
Day one: "Don't be a tattletale!" (aka, Judge not lest ye be judged.)
Day two: (We’re really advancing, now!) "It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer."
I have got to guess that in the U.K., the Sun is generally considered what we call ‘tabloid’ news. To be consistent, I would suggest, SOTT, that y'all ought to start running stuff from the National Enquirer, such as: Of course, in this era of ultimate PC judgmentalism, such precepts formerly considered ‘just’ must go by the boards. Why? The truthful answer can only be “moral relativity”!
Such should be infinitely BELOW SOTT!
R.C.
*I had a client** who was a good man, and who WAS INNOCENT! - the most innocent I ever represented!, and he was sentenced to 25 years! - no good time, no gain time - i.e., let’s say that was in 1990? he would have gotten out ~ 2015! all of which was on a frame up so that that falsely claimed child "victim’s" mommy could sue his employer. Did he lose his house? Check. His wife? Check. His kids? Check. And 25 years later (which I guess must have occurred by now) if he ain’t killed himself, he's now ‘free.’ wow. ***
**Disclaimer: I did all of the pretrial depositions, ‘discovery’ and pretrial motions, but not the trial.
***Stressful occupation? Hell yes. Y’all probably won’t be surprised to learn that three of my four closest attorney friends all died in separate events within four months of each other just before any of us hit the age of 40. Each death was what can fairly be called ‘stress related.") (The two of us have ever since felt like 'survivors'.)
P.s., I’ve gotta add, just like the fairness guarantees found in the US Constitution, such as timely trial, habeas corpus, due process of law, et al., the rights that previously protected each of us have been incrementally stripped away while no one was looking. For those falsely charged, one of the most critical of those rights are statutes of limitations and their sadly now ever more former role as a part of 'due process of law.'
Also, in this 'me too' BS era, we 'must believe' (and the scumbag pigs and prosecutors know that juries buy into that programming) every person talking about something they could have griped about ten years ago, but did not, etc., still has a fair chance at yet another lottery win at the cost of the life of another. I have a feeling that the above also involves such, but PC BS BFM ain't gonna give those awkward (to the official narrative) details.
