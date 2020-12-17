Attorney Phill Kline from the Amistad Project and IT expert J.R. Carlson announced they will be releasing a major report on Wednesday exposing Mark Zuckerberg's dark money cash for chaos in the 2020 election.According to Phill Kline's announcement: The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society is hosting a national press conference tomorrow to release a groundbreaking reportThis injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the election —— violated state election laws and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due process and equal protection.Here is a copy of the announcement from earlier today.Attorney Kline made the announcement this afternoon on Twitter.