Project Veritas on Thursday released undercover video of Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff's deputy political director revealing the Democrats are hiding their plans to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices.The corrupt officials in Georgia are trying to steal the 2020 election through voter fraud and they're also trying to steal the twin senate runoff on January 5th.GOP incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are fighting to keep their seats against Marxist Warnock and far left Jon Ossoff.If the Democrats gain the majority in the Senate and steal the White House, they will certainly overthrow the Supreme Court with Marxists.Project Veritas caught Ossoff's deputy political director on undercover video admitting the Democrats are hiding their plans to pack the Supreme Court.WATCH:



Cristina Laila began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.