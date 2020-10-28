© REUTERS / Jim Bourg

An undercover video has supposedly caught a political consultant in Texas breaking several laws by "flipping" a vote from Republican to Democrat, as well as giving voters gifts.Describing the report as their "biggest story," Project Veritas published a video on Tuesday taken by an undercover journalist. According to the outlet, it shows Raquel Rodriguez, a consultant for GOP House candidate Maura Garza. She is talking to an elderly woman and getting her to change the vote on her ballot from Republican Sen. John Cornyn to his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.Talking to the journalist, who reportedly paid $500 to accompany her while she collected ballots, Rodriguez says, "She didn't vote for who we wanted her to vote for," and admits what she did was "against the law.""This is what you call flipping people," she says.Talking later, she also admits taking the journalist to collect ballots with her was also illegal and she was "apprehensive" to let people know what she was doing. The undercover journalist she's talking to jokes that "Trump was right" about mass voter fraud and she agrees with him."So, if y'all are my seniors, I'm literally picking you up. I'm going to your house, you're doing your ballot," she said. "I go throughout the entire city. If I have a bunch of them, what I do if I have a bunch of them, I'll take 20 [ballots] here, 30 [ballots] here, 40 [ballots] here."It is not clear from the video whether she's being paid by anyone to specifically flip votes from Republican to Democrat.The campaign for Garza that she "consults" for is a more-than-longshot challenge to Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, who has been in office since 2013. More than three times as many people voted to elect Castro for the House of Representatives in the Democratic primary than voted in the Republican primary at all.The woman referred to by Project Veritas as Raquel Rodriguez has not publicly commented on the content of the video.