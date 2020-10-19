Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been locked out of Twitter for "violating [Twitter's] rules against posting misleading information about voting," according to the platform.On Saturday, the conservative advocate tweeted the following:"Pennsylvania just rejected 372,000 mail-in ballotsOne voter was said to have submitted 11 duplicate ballotsPennsylvania might be the key to winning the White HouseWhat's going on?"He was locked out on Sunday for violating the platform's rules, which prohibit "content providing false information about voting or registering to vote."A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Department said that despite the high instance rate of rejected ballot applications, anyone who made more than one request "should" eventually receive their ballot. They can also head to the polls on Election Day.