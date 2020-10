© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



Democratic nominee Joe Biden said his team has created "the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics" in a recent video."We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics," Biden said in the video.Republicans were quick to point out his misspoken claim."BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD! Joe Biden brags about having the 'most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization' in history!!" White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter on Saturday.Biden has a history of misstatements, including saying he was running for the Senate in mid-October and claiming 200 million Americans have died of coronavirus in mid-September, and President Trump has pulled no punches in criticizing him.Fox News' inquiry to the Biden campaign was not returned at the time of publication.