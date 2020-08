© Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi



Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

Citing Covid-19, the Democrats want ballots to be sent in by post. The problem is that the mailing service can't be trusted - especially when the postal unions support Joe Biden.It's understandable that many people are worried about the upcoming American election. It's not as if that doesn't come around every four years, but the political games this time are further complicated by a pandemic.As such, there has been a push towards using mail-in ballots for the election. This has brought about a lot of discussion - not just about worries of corrupt practice, but of blatant partisanship. For the uninitiated, the United States Postal Service union has endorsed Joe Biden for president.However, potential voter fraud - as alleged in this case in New Jersey - is only part of the scenario. It is certainly a possibility, butEspecially once you consider all of the past mistakes that have been made by the postal service and in the shipping of ballots.For a humorous example, a family in Georgia reported that one ballot was sent to them for a dearly departed loved one: a cat . Last I checked, though many of us Americans consider pets to be part of the family, felines don't get to vote. If they could, there would be a portion of the federal budget devoted to catnip.All jokes aside, there was another instance whereBecause of this mistake, there was an entire county in South Carolina that just didn't get to vote. In recent primaries (small scale exercises compared to the general election), some 65,000 people were disenfranchised because their ballots arrived too late.This is of particular importance when. Remember that Trump took Michigan in 2016 by just 10,700 votes, and Wisconsin by 22,000, while Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire by just 2,701 and Main by 19,995. That's fewer votes than went missing in the recent primaries.Trump is adamantly against mail-in ballots - he says it would be "catastrophic," and- but the Democrats, and their postal service union buddies, are pushing for them, warning that Covid-19 might be spread as people queue to vote.But people are already able to go to places where they are in fairly close contact with one another. In fact, you can go to the grocery store and end up in a line where you are just as close to people as you would be when you're going to vote.This is where the issue lies, in my opinion.Could there be substantial fraud with a mail-in election? Certainly. Might there be accidental loss of ballots? Yes.The fact of the matter is thatPlus, the regulations put in place don't make any sense; if I can go pick up groceries once a week in person and stand in line, I can stand in line to vote in person. Just have someone check people for masks, and maintain social distancing, and we will all be fine.. Otherwise, it's just going to end up being another joke, alongside the rest of the silliness in 2020. But one with severe political implications. What happens if it's as close as 2016 and hundreds of thousands of votes have gone missing?