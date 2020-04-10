© AP



I'm sorry, but you have no constitutional "right" to vote by mail. You have no constitutional "right" to vote six days after an election is over. Nor do you have any "right" to censor information related to an election. Not even during a pandemic.If these dictates had been allowed to stand, they would have created destructive precedents, taking elections out of the hands of local legislatures. If we discard legal norms every time there's a crisis, we no longer have a nation of laws.But the court doesn't exist to fix your local government's incompetence or make life safer. It exists to uphold the Constitution.None of this is to say that the situation in Wisconsin is fair to voters, who had to risk standing in lines during a dangerous pandemic. Many states have contingencies in place for emergencies. Wisconsin — while it had plenty of time to pass new guidelines — does not. That's a Wisconsin problem, not a Supreme Court problem, not a "democracy" problem and definitely not a federal problem.But make no mistake, the Wisconsin case will be used in the broader push to federalize and centralize elections to create a more direct democracy — even though such efforts are antithetical to US governance.Now, I don't know which experts Biden is referencing. But Publius, something of an authority on these matters, condemned any attempt by the federal government to regulate state elections both as "an unwarrantable transposition of power and as a premeditated engine for the destruction of the state governments."As a practical matter, requiring states, all of which have varied systems, technologies and infrastructures, to figure out how to handle mail-in ballot systems in the midst of a pandemic is absurd.Then again, people of goodwill can disagree over the particulars of election policy. It's far more critical to note that neither the Senate, nor the House, nor the White House, nor federal courts have any business compelling states to adopt uniform standards regarding mail-in ballots or IDs or voting machines or much of anything else. A national mail vote is meant to federalize the election, leaving smaller states to the vagaries of a national ­majority. It's exactly the kind of situation the Founders wanted us to avoid.