President Donald Trump made a fly-over in Marine One in Washington DC earlier today as THOUSANDS of supporters sang the National Anthem.Then the president flew to the Army-Navy game at West Point.When President Trump stepped on the fieldWhat went unnoticed on Saturday is that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe joined President Trump today at the Army - Navy football game.Former Representative and now current Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, tweeted out today that he joined the President at the Army - Navy football game:Ratcliffe then changed the profile picture on his Twitter account to a picture of Ratcliffe standing in front of Marine One.The Army - Navy game is an important annual event in the US annually but perhaps this year there is added meaning.