"Saturday Night Live" cast member and Staten Island native Pete Davidson used his paid position at NBC on Saturday to make fun of his hometown and lecture restaurant owners protesting the latest COVID restrictions threatening their livelihoods."The bar, shockingly, is in a neighborhood with the second-highest COVID infections in all of New York, so the rule is that they're supposed to let people eat or drink outside, and the owner said no one wants to do that because they'll go out of business," Davidson said, before delivering several punchlines about his fellow Staten Islanders."So I take it you found these protests frustrating?" asked his co-star, Colin Jost."Yeah, man, they're making us look like babies," Davidson said, before advocating that everyone stay at home.Davidson, of course, made these comments from behind a desk in a cushy job where COVID lockdown orders have not impacted his source of income.Mr. Tobacco referred to Davidson by his nickname, "The King of Staten Island," when discussing how the community supported Davidson and his mother after his dad's death on 9/11.