One top official acknowledged the doctoring of the Douma evidence. But rather than order an investigation into how it occurred, this official sought to have an email protesting the censorship erased from the OPCW's servers.

Another executive, who appears to have been deeply involved in the scientific fraud, sidelined the inspectors who collected the evidence in Syria. This same OPCW official also engineered a delay that ensured that the most vocal dissenter, Whelan, would no longer be in the picture.

By contrast, two senior directors praised Whelan's opposition to the Douma probe subterfuge. (These directors are distinct from the Director General, whom they work under.) The first director criticized the censorship of evidence, and also signaled that it was politically motivated. Yet this same director was also hesitant to press the issue, out of fear that doing so would "feed... the Russian narrative."

The second director lauded Whelan's contributions to the OPCW, as well as his effort to defend the Douma investigation from fraudulent behavior.

"The report was not redacted at the behest of ODG"

Neither nerve agents nor their degradation products had been detected, and there was no proof of chlorine gas use.

all without informing the team.

Censoring the censorship protest

"The selective nature of presenting the facts"

"You took all the steps to maintain your moral and professional integrity"

"A more professional transparent and sound fact-finding mission"

I[t] should serve as an encouragement to future FFM members that it is important to get engaged in drafting and insist that their findings and possible concerns be adequately considered and that simply ignoring mission member's views is not an acceptable way of doing business. Through your action, you could actually be making the first step toward having a more professional transparent and sound fact-finding mission.



"It would have been easier to simply 'let it go'"

The summer shutdown

Whelan was also relieved of his duties on the Douma team.

"Full of skepticism," but "fear" of the "Russian narrative"

"He [the senior colleague] is also full of skepticism [about Douma] but ... I fear there is little one can do since the report is final and out - unless one wants to feed in the Russian narrative and that I would never do as they really are not bona fide friends of this organization, that's for sure." (emphasis added; ellipsis in original)

"A discussion that is difficult to pursue out in the open"

"A fully unbiased take on things"

"There clearly is interest to continue the communication"

Public attacks after private praise

