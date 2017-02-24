Puppet Masters
UN uses tweets from Western propaganda outlet Bellingcat and White Helmets mercenaries as evidence of chemical weapon use in Syria
Paul Kaiser
Russia Insider
Thu, 23 Feb 2017 17:44 UTC
Russia Insider
Thu, 23 Feb 2017 17:44 UTC
has already declared that no breakthroughs are expected in Geneva tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped western NGOs — and now the United Nations itself — from driving another nail into the coffin of a Syrian peace settlement. Oh well, we can always dream.
We have hit rock bottom, friends. The U.N.'s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Mission in the Syrian Arab Republic recently released a report on allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Buckle in for something very, very sad:
Yes, that is Ole Solvang, deputy emergencies director at Human Rights Watch, parading around a U.N. report which cites a long list of twitter posts and wordpress blogs as evidence of Assad's mass atrocities. (And that is a rare Twitter hero below him, pointing out the BS.)
Does the U.N. not have a budget? Couldn't this "fact finding" mission travel to Syria?
Just look at this:
Oh, and we forgot to circle that beautiful Bellingcat link at the bottom.
Yes, the United Nations had all the time in the world to go to Syria and investigate allegations of chemical weapon attacks. Instead they sat on their asses and copy-and-pasted tweets from The White Helmets and our old friend Jihadi Julian.
It must have been a long and dangerous journey through Twitter. Did the U.N. run into any trolls? They are deadly.
Anyway, more irrefutable proof that Assad dumped 1,000,000 gallons of chlorine on every orphanage in Damascus. These tweets listed in a .pdf file prove it.
We have hit rock bottom, friends. The U.N.'s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Mission in the Syrian Arab Republic recently released a report on allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Buckle in for something very, very sad:
Yes, that is Ole Solvang, deputy emergencies director at Human Rights Watch, parading around a U.N. report which cites a long list of twitter posts and wordpress blogs as evidence of Assad's mass atrocities. (And that is a rare Twitter hero below him, pointing out the BS.)
Does the U.N. not have a budget? Couldn't this "fact finding" mission travel to Syria?
Just look at this:
Oh, and we forgot to circle that beautiful Bellingcat link at the bottom.
Yes, the United Nations had all the time in the world to go to Syria and investigate allegations of chemical weapon attacks. Instead they sat on their asses and copy-and-pasted tweets from The White Helmets and our old friend Jihadi Julian.
It must have been a long and dangerous journey through Twitter. Did the U.N. run into any trolls? They are deadly.
Anyway, more irrefutable proof that Assad dumped 1,000,000 gallons of chlorine on every orphanage in Damascus. These tweets listed in a .pdf file prove it.
Reader Comments
Pathetic really. The UN is unfit for purpose. Maybe the rest of the sane world should create their own body, and ditch the UN?
This says to me that the some retards in the west still want regime change in Syria.
Very predictable, can't change, won't change. Keep trying the same over and over again. Bunch of f*cktards.
This says to me that the some retards in the west still want regime change in Syria.
Very predictable, can't change, won't change. Keep trying the same over and over again. Bunch of f*cktards.
Deve ser extinta. Não atende aos objetivos para os quais foi criada. É utilizada para dar uma aparência de seriedade... tem muitas pessoas abnegadas e sérias, mas a cúpula deve sempre estar à disposição para legitimar as agressões praticadas pelos norte-americanos contra os países que não acatam seu modelo de imperialismo... está servindo como suporte aos "banksters" sionistas e não fazem questão de esconder... é o braço político para a Nova Ordem Mundial...
Não poderiam pelo menos trocar a modelo ? Ou são trigemeas ?
UN uses tweets from Western propaganda outlet Bellingcat and White Helmets mercenaries as evidence of chemical weapon use in SyriaU.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura has already declared that no breakthroughs are expected in Geneva tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped western NGOs — and now the United Nations itself — from driving...