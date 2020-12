© Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times



President Donald Trump's campaign is confident that at least one state legislature will take back the power to select electors and change to supporting Trump, campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said Monday.While the campaign is continuing to press forward with lawsuits in swing states, Ellis said she and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani have been focused on going to state legislatures and alerting them that they have the constitutionally delegated authority to make sure that they select their delegates.Ellis said during a virtual appearance on Fox Business.The campaign is, and hope the legislatures in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Arizona will follow."We're very confident that at least in Georgia and hopefully also in Arizona, in Pennsylvania, and also in Michigan, that these state legislatures will really take election integrity very seriously, they will reclaim their delegates before the 14th, and that they will then do their own election integrity independent investigation, and then they will certify to the Electoral College the delegates that actually reflects the will of the people, not these false, corrupt results," she said.State lawmakers in Georgia werewith an eye towards taking back the power to select electors."What we're seeking to do is have a special session to review this and then determine whether or not the election was valid," Republican state Sen. William Ligon told The Epoch Times . "And if it was not valid, then the legislature... will have to vote for who the electors will be."In Arizona, a group of 28 members and members-elect of the state legislature called to decertify the election, citing irregularities and fraud allegations.Rep. Walter Blackman, a Republican, told a crowd while announcing the effort that the election was stolen."The Democrats are trying to take our vote away again. They're not just trying to take away black American votes, they're trying to take away American votes," he said.The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a Republican lawsuit challenging the certification of election results.A group ofrecently filed a lawsuit seeking to have a judge order Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to withdraw certification of election results.when the Joint Session of Congress meets on Jan. 6.Trump's campaign asked Michigan's top court on Monday to rule the state's election process violated the Michigan Constitution and Giuliani urged lawmakers during a state House committee hearing this month to step in because of alleged fraud.Some believe time to contest the election results runs out on Dec. 8, known as the so-called safe harbor deadline."States have until Dec. 8th, known as the 'Safe Harbor' deadline, to resolve any electoral contests," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said last month.But the deadline, which is understood to free a state from further contest-of-election challenges if it settles legal disputes and certifies its results at least six days before the Dec. 14 Electoral College meetings,, an election integrity watchdog group argued last week The only constitutionally set date in the election process is Jan. 20, when the next president of the United States will be sworn in, according to the Amistad Project of the nonpartisan Thomas More Society.