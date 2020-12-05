© Frederik van den Berg/FT



Bern, which imposed no second nationwide lockdown

has refused to enforce closures of ski resorts.

Switzerland's parliament this week responded with a motion condemning even the limited measures being rolled out to reduce capacity at ski resorts to 80 per cent as too much.

As heavy snow closes in on the village of Andermatt, high in the Swiss Alps, local hotelier Johan Granvik gives short shrift to the arguments that have led other EU countries to close their ski resorts."If you go out on a Saturday morning to the grocery shop — you can't tell me that's less dangerous than spending five minutes in a télécabine and then being out on the wide open slopes," said Mr Granvik, who has taken on more than 30 staff for his hotel and restaurant business for the winter season., he added.Standing by the icy river Reuss for a photograph as the snow rakes across the ground, Mr Granvik, 35, saidcaused by the coronavirus pandemicHis boutique hotel Zum Schwarzen Bären depends on a successful winter sports season. Two of his restaurants, the Wachthuus and the Rüti Hütte, are on the pistes.due to fears that an influx of people will spread the virus. As a result, the winter tourism that is the single most important economic sector in the Alpine regions will be put on hold over its busiest period. Butto control the second wave of coronavirus,As a result skiing has become an unlikely, but bitter, political faultline dividing European countries as they seek a response to the latest phase of the pandemic.'s recalcitrance. Both the French and Italian prime ministers have directly called the president of Switzerland's governing federal council to demand it fall into line, officials in Bern told the Financial Times.Foremost in EU politicians' minds are the events of February and March, during the first wave of the pandemic, when Alpine resorts became superspreader clusters. That Switzerland, in keeping its resorts open, may become an economic beneficiary from others' pain is particularly rankling.At Andermatt's luxury Chedi hotel, the season is already under way, with guests enjoying a fireside drink in the lounge as porters scurry around with trolleys laden with skis, boots and expensive luggage. In the wine library, where rare vintages are stacked floor to ceiling, two businessmen had set up "home offices".said Joachim Schweier, the hotel's marketing manager., but we've received a lot of interest recently."As questions hang over other European destinations, the Chedi is offering a private jet service to fly guests in from destinations including London, Munich and Rome — without the health risks that flying commercial during a pandemic may entail.Skiing has a reputation for frivolity — not least because of the moneyed crowd it tends to attract — but it is big business. More than a third of Swiss regularly ski for recreation."It's our national sport, and especially at these times with lockdowns and so many people staying at home, i," said Mathias Imoberdorf, spokesperson for the ski facilities at the resort of Zermatt in south-west Switzerland. "We have trust in the federal government to take the right decision," he added.With the country still dealing with a high number of infections, however, not everyone in Switzerland is supportive of the government approach.A parody video went viral in Switzerland this week that punned on the Austrian resort of Ischgl that became a coronavirus hotspot earlier this year. It invited tourists to fictional Ischgliich — Swiss dialect for "I don't care" — and advised booking soon, with "intensive care beds already sold out." On Friday, Zürich's Tages-Anzeiger newspaper asked: "Is Switzerland a liberal freak show?"Those working in the ski industry, though, draw a distinction between safe winter holidays and the kind of raucous après-ski partying that is one of Ischgl's selling point.In Andermatt,, said Raphael Krucker, the resort's chief executive. Restaurants have doubled their outdoor seating capacity, indoor tables are being limited to four people, and loud music is prohibited to curb any temptation to party. Bars shut at 11pm."The number one priority is to avoid another lockdown," said Mr Krucker, pointing out that theThe federal government on Friday announced limited restrictions for the skiing industry. Enclosed cabins, gondolas and train compartments in resorts must restrict themselves to two-thirds of their capacity, but there will be no restrictions on numbers using ski slopes. From December 22,Mr Granvik, the hotelier, hoped the government would hold its nerve. "I understand shopping for food is a necessity and skiing is not. But at the same time,— you have to give people some glimmer of hope."