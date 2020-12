© PA



High-value business travellers, sports stars and professional performing artists will not have to quarantine upon returning to England.from the new policy announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.The restriction relaxation will come into force for international arrivals at 4am on Saturday.Exemptions will be "subject to specific criteria being met", the Cabinet minister said.These include tripsIndividuals will only be exempt when undertaking specific business activity and will only be permitted to meet with others as required by that, the Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement.Further information will be issued once the new rules come into force.The DfT said sectors such asIt added:, due to the protocols being put in place around these exemptions, however all exemptions will remain under review."Currently, nearly all people arriving in the UK from destinations not believed to be at low risk of coronavirus are required to self-isolate for 14 days.Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "This is a welcome first step in dismantling the quarantine system and showing that Britain is open for business again.No changes are being made this week to the travel corridors list, which states where anyone can return to the UK from without needing to enter quarantine.The list features destinations deemed to have low levels of coronavirus.