An 11-year-old boy in California shot and killed himself during a virtual class this week. Local authorities confirmed that the boy shot himself when his camera and microphone were off during a virtual class on Zoom in San Joaquin County on Wednesday. His sister, who was also home learning remotely, found him and alerted a neighbor and her teacher.Authorities found the boy with a head injury and took him to the hospital, where he later died."Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said.In San Francisco, health experts warned that teenage suicide, depression, and anxiety are increasing amid the coronavirus