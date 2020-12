© depositphotos; AFP / JOEL SAGET

With a significant number of Britons skeptical of a Covid vaccine, the army has reportedly deployed an "information warfare" unit to stamp out anti-vaxx propaganda online. Offline, citizens still protest lockdowns in the streets.The British government is expected to greenlight a coronavirus vaccine and begin its distribution next month. In addition to the logistical challenge of getting millions of doses to the public, the government also faces the hurdle of convincing them to take it. According to a recent poll by the British Academy and the Royal Society, more than a third of people in Britain say they're either uncertain or very unlikely to take the vaccine.The unit was formed in 2010 and worked alongside psychological operations teams in Afghanistan, studying the behavior of the civilian population and giving cultural and linguistic advice to ground troops, according to the brigade's own website The media discovered that the 77th Brigade's speciality, according to a plaque on the wall of its Berkshire base, is creating "behavioural change."With the rollout of a vaccine imminent, the unit is "already monitoring cyberspace for Covid-19 content and analysing how British citizens are being targeted online," according to the Times.Despite the apparent focus on Moscow as a hub of vaccine disinformation, Russia was the first country in the world to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, and a second Russian-made jab will be made available to the public next month.Amid the online information war, there have been over 1.6 million Covid-19 cases in the UK, as well as more than 57,000 deaths.