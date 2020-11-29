Society's Child
Don't believe messages about 'olive branches' and 'moving forward' from anti-Trump celebs & pols - they're as hateful as ever
Fri, 27 Nov 2020 12:15 UTC
"I'd like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters," Milano tweeted this week. "I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There's so much work to do to heal the nation. Let's be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face."
The actress-turned-Democrat-activist called for other liberals to join her in this supposed call for unity, and reading the replies it's pretty clear a Joe Biden victory is going to do nothing to solve the bitter divisions in this country.
Katy Perry faced similar backlash when she encouraged people to reach out to loved ones who are Trump supporters following the election.
Before tweeting about her "olive branch," Milano was just one in an army of liberal celebrities constantly calling Trump supporters and anyone else who disagrees with them racist, xenophobic, etc. There was no interest in listening to any opposing viewpoints. This context is even more telling than the rejections of calls for unity.
"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself," she wrote last year.
In another tweet that was sent out less than a month before a call to move forward "together," she made her feelings about Republicans crystal clear.
"F**k Republicans. Vote them all out. They don't care about your family or helping you put food on the table. All they care about is power and money," she wrote.
Even worse, less than 48 hours after this oh-so gracious "olive branch" was offered to those who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Biden, Milano was right back to being...Milano.
"You're not surprised that Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, are you? C'mon. He's going to pardon all these a**holes," she tweeted.
Can you smell the unity in the air yet? Think an "olive branch" would have been offered if it looked like Trump was walking away with a victory?
The calls for unity from celebrities who have spent years refusing to listen to anyone other than those who agree with their most extreme viewpoints are as empty as those from Biden. He may play nice at the moment, but also lashes out at any reporter who dares to ask him a real question, questions black voters who dare not support him, and even compared his opponent to infamous Nazi Joseph Goebbels.
The problem with these cries for unity - beyond the fact that they come from people whose actions don't match their pleas - is that there is no turning back time. Just look at the rejections to even hollow pleas for unity from folks like Milano and Perry. You see a mob of voters with no interest in any sort of compromise with a voting bloc they decided long ago was the extreme, white supremacist, misogynistic stereotype leftist politicians and the mainstream media have tried to sell us in an effort to make Trump fit the dictator mold they constructed for him.
There is no moving away from this deep political division that has put its hand around the country's throat because the very people calling for an end to it in one breath, like Milano, turn around and feed into it the next.
Don't trust any celebrities, politicians, or talking heads paying lip service to Biden's temporary "unity" tone. They're all hollow. Trump supporters and anyone not fully aligned with the most extreme rhetoric of the Democrat Party will continue to be smeared and painted as evil, just as the case has been for the past four years. The tone has been set and no matter who is in the White House, liberals have no interest in recalibrating their strategy of smearing and attacking anyone and everyone who dares to disagree with them.