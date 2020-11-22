Society's Child
No Kraken for you: Powell tells 'rude, demanding' Fox host to do 'own investigation' when asked for evidence of tabulation tampering - UPDATES
Fri, 20 Nov 2020 20:35 UTC
Among the many theories supported by those who think the presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, there is one involving Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic voting software.
Powell, best known for representing former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, on several occasions claimed that the firms were linked to each other as well as Trump adversaries, including Venezuela, China and billionaire donor George Soros. The algorithms had been used to change votes cast during the presidential election, she said citing statistical anomalies. While talking on Fox News' Lou Dobbs Tonight show last week, the lawyer promised to 'release the Kraken' - meaning to show facts - using a catchphrase from the movie Clash of the Titans.
During his Thursday segment, Carlson said Powell had repeatedly rejected invitations to come on his program and lay out the evidence of the alleged tabulation fraud, which he described as potentially being "the single greatest crime in American history."
"We would've given her the whole hour; we would've given her the entire week actually and listened quietly the whole time with rapt attention - that's a big story," he said.
Powell responded by suggesting that Carlson "missed the news conference" referring to an event where she and Rudi Giuliani made their case for challenging the results of the election.
Carlson's section was about the conference and how many Biden-friendly media outlets simply dismissed it as a "clown show" instead of looking into the merits of their claims.
"I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations," Powell said, adding that her priority was "collecting evidence and preparing the case."
On her Twitter feed Powell also reposted a remark branding Carlson's invitation as a "Fox Globalist directed temper tantrum".
Both Dominion and Smartmatic denied having any ownership connections between them or sharing technology with each other.
Comment: Sidney had more to say:
Powell shot back at Carlson during a Friday interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.Is it really more about Carlson's possibly bruised ego about Powell not making a personal appearance? She did offer documentation and an expert. Why wasn't he happy with that?
Carlson claimed on Thursday evening that Powell "got angry" with her and repeatedly refused to appear on his program to lay out evidence of voter fraud, including accusations voting machines and software were manipulated to change votes from Trump to Joe Biden.
"No, I didn't get angry with the request to provide evidence," Powell said, going on to claim that she had offered the evidence Carlson was requesting.
"In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I'm not really a numbers person," she said.
Powell accused Carlson of being "insulting, demanding, and rude" and she asked that he not contact her again "in those terms."
Carlson claimed his show had also contacted "people in positions of authority in the Trump campaign" who claimed Powell had not provided them with evidence either.
The Fox News host's criticism of Powell followed a Thursday press conference that included members of the president's legal team, including Powell and Rudy Giuliani. The lawyers claimed numerous witness statements provided evidence of voter fraud, including thousands of fraudulent ballots being counted in favor of Biden.
One of the more explosive claims is that voting software, primarily Dominion Voting Systems, could have been used to actually change votes. Powell cited "spikes" in the vote count following election night that suggested outside interference. Dominion has denied these allegations.
"In terms of the level of corruption we are looking at here, we have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates ... paid to have the system rigged to work for them," she said.
Powell encouraged media figures like Carlson "to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations."
Carlson's segment earned him plenty of pushback from the president's more loyal supporters, who have insisted his claims of winning the election in a landslide are true.
- Do Trump's2020 election fraud claims have merit? It would appear so
- In sworn statement, prominent mathematician flags up to 100,000 Pennsylvania ballots
- Bellwether counties went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020
Here with Howie Carr
And with Larry O'Connor, of the Washington Examiner's Examining Politics,(audio only):
- There are many smoking guns and we are going to need federal protection for many people
- 3 million dead people voted
- A lot of the evidence of fraud is coming out next week. We have more evidence coming in every day. It only gets worse and worse.
- The fraud was very widespread, very deliberate and very well funded.
- I think the fraud went much further than just President Trump. I think they did it to John James and others.
- We have data out of California in 2016 that Hillary Clinton did it to Bernie Sanders there.
- We have a number of smoking guns and we may have to get witness protection for them.
- We have a lot of evidence, it's beyond impressive and absolutely terrifying.
- Eric Coomer, Dominion VP was caught on Zoom call assuring Antifa that Trump would lose. We have an affidavit and a copy of the call.
- These are federal court lawsuits. They're paramount to any future life of our republic.
- We've got evidence of people being paid. We got check stubs from people being paid.
Tucker is still sore:
Larry O'Connor, host of the Washington Examiner's Examining Politics, referenced articles from the New York Times and HuffPost that alleged a backdoor in Dominion Voting Systems used in several key battleground states that could have been exploited to create vote tallies "that did not exist."
Sidney said there were "multiple people" who actually saw the fraud take place in real-time."Their system even admits, their own training manual admits that people can go in and do that. That people can go in and put all kinds of votes in a "trash" folder and then 'trash' them," Powell said.
"There are devices on the internet that can be used to see it and we have multiple people who actually saw it as it was happening. We essentially have some pictures of it and it is terrifying and it is a huge national security issue. Why the Department of Justice and the FBI have not done something on this immediately."...
I am staking my personal and professional reputation on this."
A day after Carlson sparked a ruckus on social media for taking a dig at Powell for not sharing the evidence of alleged voting fraud with his program, the Fox News star claimed "over the last 24 hours" he's "heard from a lot of people, including from people in the White House and people close to the President" about his segment, and that none of them appears to have seen the evidence firsthand.General Michael Flynn weighs in:Like us, they concluded this election was not fair. Like us they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that the software changed votes.Carlson noted that among the president's associates his show reached out to were other members of Trump's legal team, who also were apparently unaware of the evidence.
"And by 'they' we're including other members of Donald Trump's own legal team - they haven't seen Powell's evidence either. Nor testimony from employees inside the software companies, nor damning internal documents, nor copies of the software itself," Carlson said in an "update" on his beef with Powell.
The host didn't disclose exactly who he had spoken to about the allegations, noting, however, that if Powell indeed proves them all in a court of law within the next few weeks, as she has promised, "no one would be more grateful" than himself.
The thinly-veiled swipe at Powell comes after she fired back at the hugely popular conservative stalwart for seemingly doubting that she was in possession of said evidence during his show on Thursday.
