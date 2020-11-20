© Open Brain

Biden win

The x axis represents the timestamp of when the votes were recorded

The left y axis corresponds to the blue and red lines representing the total number of votes for each candidate. This number is calculated from the total votes and share of votes (%) for each candidate at timestamp t using:candidateVotes_t = totalVotes_t * candidateFraction_t

The right y axis corresponds to the bubbles representing the percentage of each batch of votes corresponding to a candidate. This percentage is calculated using:batchPercent_t2 = (candidateVotes_t2 - candidateVotes_t1) / (totalVotes_t2 - totalVotes_t1) * 100

The size of the bubble corresponds to the number of votes in this batch relative to other batches

There is a dashed horizontal line at the 50% mark to make it easier to see who is receiving a majority of the votes over time

after election day.

Trump win

States in question

Three of the four went to Obama in 2012 (all except Georgia)

They are all states that Trump won in 2016

They are all states that stopped counting votes in the middle of the night after the election (3 Nov.)

They are all states where Trump had a sizable lead at the time the counting stopped

They are all states that Biden ended up winning days later

They are all states that use the Dominion voting software

They are all states that the Trump campaign is contesting the results in

Analysis

but why would they suddenly appear in the middle of the night?

huge

the percent shifted towards Biden after gaps in counting.

but it took over two more days to count the remainder of the votes

I am not sure how this can be explained naturally.

Conclusion

Stopped counting votes on the night of the election

Had mysterious surges of new votes mostly for Biden that were added in the middle of the night

Had shifts in the percentage of votes being counted towards Biden after the election and after 90% or more of the votes had already been counted