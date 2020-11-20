Trump has been claiming on Twitter that the election was stolen and rigged. His legal team has said that they have evidence of this. Most of the mainstream media as well as big tech companies have called these claims baseless and unfounded. Twitter has been putting warnings on many of Trump's tweets.
Is it possible that there could be some truth to what he is saying? I decided to take a look at the data for myself. I will start with a disclaimer that I am a software engineer and not a statistician so what I am presenting is my own analysis and opinion and is not scientific.
[Ed. note: All charts can be clicked for larger view]
Data source
The data I am using comes from The New York Times who in turn got it from Edison Research. A sample data URL for the state of Pennsylvania is found here. I have also downloaded and archived the data offline and may provide it later or post it on Github.
One observation I have noticed about the way the media displays the data is that they tend to use percentages for everything. Take, for example, this graph from Wisconsin:
In addition, using the percent of the total votes received on the x axis makes it impossible to see things like gaps in the data when counting stops.
Methods
Before diving in to the specific data, I wanted to provide samples of the graphs I have put together to show examples of states with clear victories for each of the candidates. These graphs make it easier to notice anomalies in other states.
Biden win
Let's start with Minnesota, a state Biden won decisively.
- The x axis represents the timestamp of when the votes were recorded
- The left y axis corresponds to the blue and red lines representing the total number of votes for each candidate. This number is calculated from the total votes and share of votes (%) for each candidate at timestamp t using:candidateVotes_t = totalVotes_t * candidateFraction_t
- The right y axis corresponds to the bubbles representing the percentage of each batch of votes corresponding to a candidate. This percentage is calculated using:batchPercent_t2 = (candidateVotes_t2 - candidateVotes_t1) / (totalVotes_t2 - totalVotes_t1) * 100
- The size of the bubble corresponds to the number of votes in this batch relative to other batches
- There is a dashed horizontal line at the 50% mark to make it easier to see who is receiving a majority of the votes over time
Trump win
Here is an example of a state Trump won decisively, Florida.
One user on Twitter hypothesized that it is natural for a small shift from Democratic to Republican votes due to the fact that it takes longer for ballots mailed to arrive at polling centers from outlying rural areas which happen to also be more Republican leaning. I'm not sure if this is true, but either way it doesn't appear to be unnatural.
States in question
For this analysis I am going to be focusing specifically on four states: Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. All four of these states have some things in common.
- Three of the four went to Obama in 2012 (all except Georgia)
- They are all states that Trump won in 2016
- They are all states that stopped counting votes in the middle of the night after the election (3 Nov.)
- They are all states where Trump had a sizable lead at the time the counting stopped
- They are all states that Biden ended up winning days later
- They are all states that use the Dominion voting software
- They are all states that the Trump campaign is contesting the results in
Wisconsin
To start, let's look at Wisconsin. As it stands now, Biden has only a 20,000 vote lead. Here is the data from the start of reporting until he took the lead.
What makes this unusual is that, for one, the counting stopped before this batch came in, but also you can see the percentage of votes being added for Biden actually changed right around the same time (see the orange arrow). Biden had been getting about 48% of the votes counted post-election, and then suddenly out of nowhere it jumped to over 50%. Now there could be valid explanations for this, but the odds of 10 batches in a row all coming in at a higher percent seem fairly low.
In addition, the fact that 85% of this large batch came in for Biden should raise a red flag since according to the county data (also from The New York Times), the largest margins Biden had in any of the big counties were 75.5% in Dane county and 70% in Milwaukee county.
but why would they suddenly appear in the middle of the night?
When you chart out the data using the percentage of votes counted as the x axis you can get an idea of how many votes were already counted at this point. The answer is 96.6%. Why is it that counting stopped after around 97% of votes were reported and then two hours later this massive influx of new votes arrived for Biden?
debunked this claim by posting the correct numbers, but even their corrected numbers seem extremely high. According to the Politifact data, the percentages of registered voters that showed up in these seven counties in question were 85%, 88%, 92%, 91%, 87%, 87%, and 92%.
Michigan
Next let's move on to Michigan.
huge batch of new votes came in. In this batch, 96% of the votes went to Biden and he netted around 141,000 votes. In addition to the 96% share being the largest for any batch of Biden votes in this state, it also contained the largest number of overall votes. Also similar to Wisconsin Biden had 72% of the votes in the top county that he won in Michigan so a batch where he received 96% of votes seems improbable.
the percent shifted towards Biden after gaps in counting.
One other oddity in Georgia is the fact that after election night, nearly every batch of votes favored Biden (you can tell by how the bottom part of the chart has no bubbles in it after 6AM on 4 Nov). This seems unusual considering Georgia has a lot of Republican leaning counties.
but it took over two more days to count the remainder of the votes that allowed Biden to overtake Trump. You can also see here that the percentage of votes in each batch skewed more and more towards Biden in the final 5% of votes.
Pennsylvania
Finally let's look at Pennsylvania.
I am not sure how this can be explained naturally.
Conclusion
While these charts don't prove that any fraud occurred, the fact that all four states exhibit similar anomalies is somewhat suspicious. All four states:
- Stopped counting votes on the night of the election
- Had mysterious surges of new votes mostly for Biden that were added in the middle of the night
- Had shifts in the percentage of votes being counted towards Biden after the election and after 90% or more of the votes had already been counted
Since mail-in ballots tend to randomized/shuffled with regards to the order they are received, it would make sense that the percentage of votes for one candidate should stay relatively constant over time which does not appear to be the case here.
The odds of all four states exhibiting similar strange behaviors and shifts in how many votes were counted for Biden over time seem improbable if this was not somehow coordinated.
Instead of looking for conspiracy everywhere, maybe look for the simple answer sometimes.
Occam’s Razor is applicable and a valid approach in most situations.