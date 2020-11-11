A new election lawsuit contains many explosive claims about potential electoral fraud in Detroit, including allegations from one city worker that she was asked to backdate ballots so they could be unlawfully processed and included in the overall vote total.
The Detroit official, named in the lawsuit as Jessy Jacob, issued a sworn affidavit about what they experienced during the helter skelter that occurred in the battleground state on election day.
"I processed absentee ballot packages to be sent to voters while I worked at the election headquarters in September 2020 along with 70-80 other poll workers. I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice
," Jacob stated in the deposition.
"I directly observed, on a daily basis
, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party
. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote
," Jacob continued.
"I observed a large number of people who came to the satellite location to vote in-person, but they had already applied for an absentee ballot. These people were allowed to vote in-person and were not required to return the mailed absentee ballot or sign an affidavit that the voter lost the mailed absentee ballot
," Jacob added.
The full affidavit can be seen here:
The lawsuit also includes testimony from former assistant attorney general Zachary Larsen, who served as a poll challenger throughout the chaos:
Big League Politics has reported
about the many electoral abnormalities that have taken place across Michigan, particularly in the notoriously corrupt city of Detroit:
One day after the election, the results are still pending and will likely depend on the rust belt. President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in the state of Michigan, but the city of Detroit and their mail-in and absentee ballots have yet to be officially tallied.
In news that will likely cast further doubt on the election results, tens of thousands of absentee ballots arrived in large U.S. Postal Service boxes at the TCF Center in Detroit, Mich. on Wednesday morning at 3:30 am. The TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall, is where the absentee ballots are counted for Wayne County, which is the home of Detroit.
Former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck wrote that the total number of ballots dumped on the counting board totaled 38,000...
Before the ballots showed up mysteriously at 3:30 am, no ballots had arrived at the TCF Center for over six hours, and many poll workers in the facility sat around with no work to do while getting paid hundreds of dollars by the state of Michigan.
According to Michigan election law, all of these mail-in and absentee ballots had to be submitted before 8pm on Tuesday night in order to be lawfully accepted and counted for the election. This means the city of Detroit potentially sat on these ballots for hours. The white van that arrived had the name of Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey emblazoned upon it as well as a logo and a phone number. Last month, Winfrey set the stage to drag out the process in an interview with ABC 7 News.
"We're back in control, and we know that we will have nearly 10,000 poll workers that will be working with us to process ballots on election day, or election week is what we're calling it now, because we know we're going to be slow," she said, adding that she was not going to let "outside influencers" get in the way of her election day schemes.
If these major concerns with the voting process are not resolved quickly with the true winner of the presidential election being determined, democracy may never recover.
Jacob said she was instructed by her supervisor to not ask for a driver's license or any photo identification when a person was coming in to vote.
...
Jacob was also told to not look for any discrepancies on the ballots, she said.
Further, Jacob cited an incident where a Republican challenger was allegedly observing the computer system as ballots were being scanned and Jacob asked the challenger if she had observed anything of concern. The challenger said she had seen many ballots being scanned that did not register in the poll book but were still being processed, Jacob said.
Jacob reported watching several ballots being scanned that did not match any eligible voter in the poll book.
"I reviewed the running list of scanned in ballots in the computer system, and it appeared that the voter had already been counted as having voted," Jacob explained. "Then the first official appeared to assign a number to a different voter as I observed a completely different name that was added to the list of voters at the bottom of a running tab of processed ballots."
In Detroit, Republican polling place worker Patty McMurray
says she observed blatant fraud regarding military votes:
Just before the group set out to count the military ballots - which are sent via the US Postal Service, the Republican poll watchers left the vote-counting room after every agreed to take a quick break. When they returned to re-enter the room, they were denied access.
McMurray was able to force her way into the room for a brief period of time where she witnessed the voter fraud. The ballot counters were taking Xerox copies from the envelopes and transferring the unofficial ballot information from the Xerox copies on to a legitimate ballot to feed through the machine.
"Our GOP workers were locked outside and couldn't come in. So, they started the military vote with only about 40 of us inside and there were 134 tables. They knew that we couldn't oversee the ballots and that's why they were locking us out," McMurray said. "They locked the GOP workers out so we couldn't watch over the military ballots."
"Once we started counting the military ballots, I realized why they locked us out," McMurray continued. "They started opening the ballots and the ballots are in regular envelopes, right. They are addressed to the Detroit City Clerk from overseas, many of them. And so they would open the ballots and in almost every case it was a Xerox copy of a ballot and the ballots looked very similar every time they opened them, which is really strange to me because another thing that's really strange to me, every single ballot without exception at the table where I was working from the military was a non-registered voter and without exception they voted for a straight Democrat or at least for...Joe Biden and Gary Peters."
MI Senator Colbeck
served as a poll watcher at the TCF Center in Detroit, where he witnessed routers and WiFi connectors being used throughout the center. He has filed a sworn affidavit
.
Senator Colbeck told TGP that while serving as a poll challenger he observed the computers in the TCF were all connected to the internet. Senator Colbeck asked David Natham to scroll over the LAN connection icon but Nathan refused to do this. That would have shown whether the computers were connected to the internet.
Colbeck later examined the physical cabling connections between all of the computers in the facility. The IT technician on the stage actively discouraged any close-up observation of the network.
Patrick drew this diagram of what he witnessed at the TCF Center.
Richard Baris, director of Big Data Poll, analyzed
MI data and says that more than 10,000 confirmed or suspected dead returned mail-in ballots.
According to a lawsuit filed on Nov. 9, tens of thousands of unsealed and unsecured ballots arrived in vehicles with out-of-state license plates in Michigan's Wayne County. This allegedly happened at 4:30 a.m. the morning after Election Day.
Six witnesses detail these claims in sworn witness affidavits. One witness says that every one of the ballots that came in at 4:30 a.m. was cast for Joe Biden.
Furthermore, the suit claims that poll workers were "instructed to ignore signature mismatches, backdate ballots that arrived late, and push through ballots despite questions about their validity."
But remember there's "no evidence" of "widespread" fraud.
Finally, MI AG Dana Nessel has sent a cease and desist
order to journalist Shane Trejo (author of the main article above), threatening criminal prosecution - for sharing videos of voting fraud:
The #DetroitLeaks reporting shows Detroit poll workers who were trained in how to lie, trained on how to handle ballot challenges from Trump supporters, told to call 911 on any challengers and to use COVID as an excuse to deny poll challengers access to view the ballots as they were being counted and tabulated.
The series of leaks also revealed that even challenged ballots would be processed as regular ballots. Incoming State Representative Steve Carra and Michigan activist Bob Cushman filed a successful lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over the explosive allegations that poll workers were being trained in how to commit voter fraud.
This information was previously banned from YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms.
