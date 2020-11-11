Dead voters & Biden vans full of ballots: Trump legal team details shocking Nevada claims
Mon, 09 Nov 2020 18:24 UTC
Among the allegations: dead voters, votes from thousands who no longer live in Nevada, and a van marked "Biden-Harris" full of opened mail-in ballots.
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is helping Trump's legal effort in the state, detailed grievances that the campaign has with mail-in ballot signature verification in Clark County, Nevada, which accounts for the vast majority of voters in the state.
"We were told that signature verification will save all chances of fraud," Laxalt said in front of a crowd of around 50 pro-Trump protesters on Sunday.
blocked a Trump campaign attempt to stop the use of the machine that validated voter signatures on mail-in ballots.
Another 400,000 of those mail ballot signatures were verified by hand, but Laxalt said that the campaign is not able to view those.
"I am positive, if you all got to see those," Laxalt said, "you're going to see countless mismatches."
At the Sunday news conference, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp joked that a small pug dog that someone had brought to the protest may have voted before he detailed the kind of eye-popping allegations that quickly spread on social media.
He noted two reports the Republican Party received of deceased people who "miraculously" cast ballots in the general election: Rosemarie Hartle and Fred Sokes Jr., both of whom died in 2017.
A woman who said she was a family friend of Hartle, Marianne Rombola, spoke out about the fraudulent vote.
"It is heartbreaking what is happening in America, and for this family to be exploited, or anybody who has faced a tragedy in losing somebody and their vote has been counted as a person — this is just not America," Rombola said. "These things need to be heard and taken care of."
Schlapp mentioned one whistleblower who worked in a ballot counting center and signed an affidavit alleging that a supervisor instructed the person to process mail-in ballots despite concerns about whether the signature matched the name on the envelope.
"The doors of the van were open, ballots were clearly visible, ballots were open with letter openers, and ballots were filled in and resealed in envelopes," Schlapp said. "These people who were involved in this activity then decided to create a human shield around what they were doing in the van."
Schlapp said that at least 9,000 people who moved out of state voted in Nevada's election. Trump's campaign previously sent to the Justice Department a list of more than 3,000 Nevada voters who, according to a national change of address database, no longer live in the state. Only an estimated third of people update their address in the database, so triple the number of voters on that list comes to about 9,000.
Laxalt dodged a question from the Washington Examiner about whether the Trump campaign's legal challenges, if successful, could tip Nevada to Trump's corner in the Electoral College. Apparent presidential election winner Joe Biden currently leads in the state by about 34,300 votes.
He expressed disappointment with what he said was the question he is "seeing out of the media now, which is, 'Have we produced enough illegal voters to overturn the election?'" He asserted: "That, of course, is an absurd question. Let's first start covering the fraud and now acknowledge that there are illegal voters."
"The way we resolve division, even when you don't get your way in an election, is to count every legal ballot," Schlapp said. "Make sure that we count every legal ballot, and make sure that illegal ballots do not reduce the civil rights and the votes of those who voted legally."
Reader Comments
R.C.
Biden and Harris need to be removed from the country.....Send them packing to an already "socialist / communist" country. THEY ARE NOT WANTED HERE.Need to get rid of the entire anti-American Demonrat/Davos party. They are traitors to America and the American people!!! If they get into power with this fraudulent election, they are going to say they have a mandate to make dramatic changes, and they will usher in the Great Reset. Even Lt. Gen McInerney warned that they want to set up a totalitarian communist state here (toward end https://parler.com/post/20ed6b906b434b718da9a13daabc735b)
Even the Dims know he's a lost cause haha.
Looking forward to see how the MSM handles all this when it is even more widely known what is going on with the election.
Over here, every headline is going out of its way to quote Trump, but inserting falsely in front of it.
Trump falsely claims Fox News ‘tampered with election’ as network cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘fraud’ press conferenceIn other headlines, the head of the English FA has been forced to resign for what seems like an innocent slip of the tongue. He said "coloured footballers" instead of black footballers. It doesn't seem to matter that he was defending black people. Apparently he's racist anyway... [Link]
Comment: Big League Politics adds more information: Trump campaign to sue in Nevada alleging illegally cast ballots