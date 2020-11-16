Puppet Masters
Paris chief slams lockdown and Macron's bureaucratic and controlling government, demands stores reopen for Black Friday
RT
Mon, 16 Nov 2020 11:29 UTC
Valérie Pécresse, the regional chief of greater Paris, told BFM TV on Monday that small businesses were suffering under Covid-19 restrictions and needed to reopen on November 27, also known as Black Friday.
Non-essential businesses are currently closed until December 1 as part of France's second lockdown.
Pécresse claimed that if smaller retailers weren't allowed to reopen for Black Friday, a major day in the commercial calendar, then they would lose out to global brands with a large online presence.
"What I am asking the government is to not add a new injustice to that of their closure, that is to say to open from November 27. Because you know what November 27 is? It's Black Friday. "
The regional president added that the government needed to be more flexible and allow small businesses to open under restricted conditions that wouldn't undermine Covid-19 guidelines.
"We must no longer nitpick: if these traders want to work until 10 pm - the time of the curfew in Paris - or if they want to work on Sundays, we must let them do it. We must stop this bureaucratic state that wants to control everything."
President Emmanuel Macron's government has come under increasing pressure from regional officials, particularly in Paris, to open up businesses in a safe manner during the lockdown.
His government has previously shot down requests from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to allow bookstores to reopen as 'essential businesses'.
France's four-week lockdown is due to end on December 1, but Macron has warned that the measures could be extended if Covid infections don't fall fast enough.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
It is easier to perceive error than to find truth, for the former lies on the surface and is easily seen, while the latter lies in the depth, where few are willing to search for it.
Recent Comments
Ever wondered how many members of Congress could honestly say they never accepted any " Benjamins"from the Jewish "interests" ??. If I had as many...
This is 'old' technology... known as 'Voice of God' tech... all those shooters who have complained of 'voices' telling them to kill someone, just...
After losing 4 years in which Trump paid cursory lip-service to the imperial project, the war-mongers are gearing up to put the war machine into...
"F" The democrats.... they deserve everything they get and then some. They've wounded the United States with their lies and attempted coup......
Van Morrison - No More Lockdown....[Link] "No More Lockdown" No more lockdown No more government overreach No more fascist police Disturbing our...
Comment: Protests against the lockdowns are occuring throughout Europe because it's not just retailers that are suffering the tyrannical measures of this manufactured crisis. But, if recent events are anything to go by, the government will simply have those that defy the nonsensical orders arrested: