© REUTERS/Charles Platiau



The president of the Paris region has slammed the French government for wanting to "control everything" as she demanded the reopening of shops on Black Friday, claiming small retailers were losing out to big online brands.Valérie Pécresse, the regional chief of greater Paris, told BFM TV on Monday thatPécresse claimed that if smaller retailers weren't allowed to reopen for Black Friday, a major day in the commercial calendar, then"What I am asking the government is to not add a new injustice to that of their closure, that is to say to open from November 27. Because you know what November 27 is? It's Black Friday. "The regional president added that the government needed to be more flexible and allow small businesses to open under restricted conditions that wouldn't undermine Covid-19 guidelines."We must no longer nitpick:President Emmanuel Macron's government has come under increasing pressure from regional officials, particularly in Paris, to open up businesses in a safe manner during the lockdown.France's four-week lockdown is due to end on December 1, but Macron has warned that the measures could be extended if Covid infections don't fall fast enough.