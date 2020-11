"I don't believe what I am doing is unlawful. I'm standing up for what is right and moral."

Two men have been arrested at a tearoom and Christian bookshop that has refused to close under Covid-19 regulations.Owners of the Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, cited Magna Carta and common law as reasons to stay open.Officers arrested the two men for refusing to give their details whenNottinghamshire Police said officers had attended the premises at 13:45 GMT on Saturday to support Gedling Borough Council "after reports the cafe was continuing trading".Officers went back to the cafe in Main Road at 16:20 GMT and saw the business was "locked with a large number of people inside".Chief Inspector Rob Shields said: "Two men refused to disperse and refused to give their details to be issued with fixed penalty notices so they were arrested."The owner, who would not give her full name, said: "I'm not doing this because I'm a rebel.Although the 800-year-old document is an important part of legal history, only four clauses are still relevant, according to the Parliament website These do not include clause 61.